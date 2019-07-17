Fashion Revue results in for juniors, seniors

ELKHART COUNTY 4-H FAIR | CONTRIBUTED Winners of the senior fashion review are pictured. From left are Lylian Haviland, Olivia Wachowicz, Jonathan Wesco, Elisa Espinosa and Paige Jacobs.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fashion Revue winners were recently announced following judging this past Friday at NorthWood High School in Nappanee. The public had a chance to see the fashion entries the day after judging at the school.

Here are the results:

JUNIOR REVUE

Junior Revue Grand Champion: Gretchen Fervida

Junior Revue Reserve Grand Champion: Presley Andrews

Grade 3

Honor Group: Aaron Gregg (Busy Bobcats), Renee Welling (Model 4-H), Claire Gall (Poultry Club), Lana Cripe (Poultry Club), Jalayne Hurst (Beef Club), Aleigha Kidder (Jacksonians & Producers).

Reserve Champion: Aleigha Kidder

Champion: Renee Welling

Grade 4

Honor Group: Izzabella Zimmerman (Dog Club), Presley Andrews (Knee Deep in 4-H), Alaina Maller (Dog Club), Hannah Free (Bentonettes & Cadets), Addison Lechlitner (Harrison Helpers) and Rachel Deak (Jamestown 4-H).

Reserve Champion: Rachel Deak

Champion: Presley Andrews

Grade 5

Honor Group: Aiden Kelly (Kreative Kids), Zoe Kinnison (Goat Club), Elise Mestach (Knee Deep In 4-H) and Gretchen Fervida (Stitch It Up).

Reserve Champion: Elise Mestach

Champion: Gretchen Fervida

Grade 6

Honor Group: Brianna Katelyn Winter (Stitch It Up) and Megan Rosenbrock (Jacksonians & Producers).

Reserve Champion: Megan Rosenbrock

Champion: Brianna Katelyn Winter

Grade 7

Honor Group: Savannah Gregg (Busy Bobcats), Audrey Kinnison (Goat Club), Mariah Kelly (Kreative Kids) and Sennica Trent (Concord Lads & Lassies).

Reserve Champion: Audrey Kinnison

Champion: Savannah Gregg

SENIOR REVUE

(Grades 8-12)

Senior Revue Reserve Grand Champion: Elisa Espinosa (Formal Wear)

Senior Revue Grand Champion: Jonathan Wesco (Free Choice)

Free Choice

Honor Group: Olivia Wachowicz (Concord Lads & Lassies), Jonathan Wesco (Foundations-4-Life).

Reserve Champion: Olivia Wachowicz

Champion: Jonathan Wesco

Informal/Casual Wear

Honor Group: Emily Tinervia (Clever Clovers), Hadassah Claar (Jamestown 4-H), Lylian Haviland (Concord Pioneers) and Olivia Wachowicz (Concord Lads & Lassies).

Reserve Champion: Olivia Wachowicz

Champion: Lylian Haviland

Separates

Honor Group: Paige Jacobs (Poultry Club) and Alison Robinson (Kreative Kids)

Reserve Champion: Alison Robinson

Champion: Paige Jacobs

Suits & Coats

Honor Group: Samantha Markham (Stitch It Up) and Elisa Espinosa (Stitch It Up)

Reserve Champion: Samantha Markham

Champion: Elisa Espinosa

Dress Up Wear

Honor Group: Reagan Koble (Panther Paw), Hadassah Claar (Jamestown 4-H) and Olivia Wachowicz (Concord Lads & Lassies)

Reserve Champion: Hadassah Claar

Champion: Olivia Wachowicz

Formal Wear

Honor Group: Hannah Amstutz (Jacksonians & Producers), Elisa Espinosa (Stitch It Up), Maddie Kuhn (Panther Paw), Jacquelynn Miller (Stitch It Up) and Samantha Markham (Stitch It Up)

Reserve Champion: Maddie Kuhn

Champion: Elisa Espinosa

