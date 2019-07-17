Fashion Revue results in for juniors, seniors

The Elkhart County 4-H Fashion Revue winners were recently announced following judging this past Friday at NorthWood High School in Nappanee. The public had a chance to see the fashion entries the day after judging at the school.
Here are the results:
JUNIOR REVUE
Junior Revue Grand Champion: Gretchen Fervida
Junior Revue Reserve Grand Champion: Presley Andrews
Grade 3
Honor Group: Aaron Gregg (Busy Bobcats), Renee Welling (Model 4-H), Claire Gall (Poultry Club), Lana Cripe (Poultry Club), Jalayne Hurst (Beef Club), Aleigha Kidder (Jacksonians & Producers).
Reserve Champion: Aleigha Kidder
Champion: Renee Welling
Grade 4
Honor Group: Izzabella Zimmerman (Dog Club), Presley Andrews (Knee Deep in 4-H), Alaina Maller (Dog Club), Hannah Free (Bentonettes & Cadets), Addison Lechlitner (Harrison Helpers) and Rachel Deak (Jamestown 4-H).
Reserve Champion: Rachel Deak
Champion: Presley Andrews
Grade 5
Honor Group: Aiden Kelly (Kreative Kids), Zoe Kinnison (Goat Club), Elise Mestach (Knee Deep In 4-H) and Gretchen Fervida (Stitch It Up).
Reserve Champion: Elise Mestach
Champion: Gretchen Fervida
Grade 6
Honor Group: Brianna Katelyn Winter (Stitch It Up) and Megan Rosenbrock (Jacksonians & Producers).
Reserve Champion: Megan Rosenbrock
Champion: Brianna Katelyn Winter
Grade 7
Honor Group: Savannah Gregg (Busy Bobcats), Audrey Kinnison (Goat Club), Mariah Kelly (Kreative Kids) and Sennica Trent (Concord Lads & Lassies).
Reserve Champion: Audrey Kinnison
Champion: Savannah Gregg
SENIOR REVUE
(Grades 8-12)
Senior Revue Reserve Grand Champion: Elisa Espinosa (Formal Wear)
Senior Revue Grand Champion: Jonathan Wesco (Free Choice)
Free Choice
Honor Group: Olivia Wachowicz (Concord Lads & Lassies), Jonathan Wesco (Foundations-4-Life).
Reserve Champion: Olivia Wachowicz
Champion: Jonathan Wesco
Informal/Casual Wear
Honor Group: Emily Tinervia (Clever Clovers), Hadassah Claar (Jamestown 4-H), Lylian Haviland (Concord Pioneers) and Olivia Wachowicz (Concord Lads & Lassies).
Reserve Champion: Olivia Wachowicz
Champion: Lylian Haviland
Separates
Honor Group: Paige Jacobs (Poultry Club) and Alison Robinson (Kreative Kids)
Reserve Champion: Alison Robinson
Champion: Paige Jacobs
Suits & Coats
Honor Group: Samantha Markham (Stitch It Up) and Elisa Espinosa (Stitch It Up)
Reserve Champion: Samantha Markham
Champion: Elisa Espinosa
Dress Up Wear
Honor Group: Reagan Koble (Panther Paw), Hadassah Claar (Jamestown 4-H) and Olivia Wachowicz (Concord Lads & Lassies)
Reserve Champion: Hadassah Claar
Champion: Olivia Wachowicz
Formal Wear
Honor Group: Hannah Amstutz (Jacksonians & Producers), Elisa Espinosa (Stitch It Up), Maddie Kuhn (Panther Paw), Jacquelynn Miller (Stitch It Up) and Samantha Markham (Stitch It Up)
Reserve Champion: Maddie Kuhn
Champion: Elisa Espinosa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.