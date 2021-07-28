GOSHEN — Looking for a fun way to teach children about healthy, farm-fresh foods?
If so, look no further than the Farm to Market Driving Course at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Located at Young MacDonald’s Farm in the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, participants of the driving course are able to hop on a provided mini-tractor and tool their way around a meandering driving course, all the while keeping an eye out for baskets filled with various — fake — fruits, vegetables, eggs and other farm staples they’ve been tasked with collecting.
Think of it as a sort of driving course meets food education scavenger hunt.
“So, the kids come in, they get to pick one of the little tractors, there’s a shopping list inside the cart, then they drive around, they’ll pick up something from all of the baskets around the course, and then at the end, they get to turn it in for a prize,” said event host Michele Burkheimer. “For one thing, it’s about teaching them to drive the little tractors, which is interesting in itself, but it also teaches them a little bit about all the fruits, vegetables, etc. that they pick up from the baskets.”
Katie Worthen, of Eureka, Illinois, was among the many parents trotting along behind their charges shouting out directions, encouragement and the occasional course correction as they made their way around the course early Monday morning.
“She’s actually been coming to the Elkhart County Fair for 10 years now, because my sister lives in Goshen here,” Worthen said of her 10-year-old daughter, Emily, who could be heard giggling behind her as she hopped off her mini-tractor to snatch a plastic pea pod from a nearby basket. “She’s been doing the little tractor peddle tour, where you go around and pick up eggs and green beans and stuff as you drive your tractor through the course, and then you drop them off at the end, they look through your basket, and she ends up getting a prize for her efforts. So, it’s just about teaching them about gardening, and farming, and things you eat, and where they grow in the ground, etc.”
Worthen said she feels it’s incredibly important for kids to learn where their food actually comes from, which is why she’s a big supporter of the Farm to Market Driving Course.
“I try and teach her all the time where her food comes from,” Worthen said of Emily. “I think it’s important just so that when they grow, they know that they can start taking care of the ground, taking care of the environment, all about healthy foods and living, all that stuff.”
Burkheimer agreed.
“Oh, it’s absolutely important, because honestly, I don’t think we do enough with that as a society these days,” Burkheimer said. “I think with each new generation, we do more things that are fast rather than things that are healthy. So, this is a way to give them a little bit of a peek into where their food comes from, the importance of eating healthy, etc.”
As for Emily, while she’s a fan of the entire experience, she said it’s ultimately the driving that she enjoys most about the event.
“I like learning about this stuff,” she said after a successful lap around the course. “I like gardening and stuff, but the driving is the most fun part.”
