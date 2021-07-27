Fairgoers with sensory issues enjoy toned down rides

GOSHEN — Lexi Witmer bounded off The Scrambler with her nephew Lucas, both of them beaming; time of their lives on a hot Monday morning at the Elkhart County 4H Fair. And they were eager to get to the next ride, the Ferris wheel — Witmer’s favorite.
I felt a little bad holding them and their family up to do a quick interview, but they seemed excited to chat for a couple minutes.
“Awesome!” Witmer exclaimed of her time on the Scrambler.
The Goshen woman, like many other fairgoers, were able to enjoy carnival rides while they were toned down and more relaxed as part of the annual Disabilities Day at the fairgrounds.
For a couple hours in the morning, about 10 a.m.–noon, several rides were up and running, but at slower paces and with no lights and no loud music. As Witmer’s mom, Vicki, put it this period at the fair is “huge” for families of children and adults with sensory issues, like Witmer.
“Not just that they slow (the rides) down, but you see it’s not crowded. That’s probably even a bigger deal,” Vicki Witmer said. “It allows them to have a great fair experience.”
Many fairgoers might accept flashing lights, screaming music and top speeds as a typical carnival experience, along with waiting in long lines or scooching past people in crowds packed tighter than pickles in a jar. I mean, I get it. As a person who doesn’t have sensory issues, or had children with sensory issues, I admit I never gave much thought to what the explosion of light, sound and physical contact could do to people whose senses are dialed up or operate differently.
But since covering my first Disabilities Day in 2019, I have a much clearer understanding now of how overwhelming carnivals in full swing can be for people with sensory issues like autism or other disabilities. And I see how excited people like Witmer and Cierra Clements of Middlebury, as well as their families, are while they’re getting to have the same fun but without being blasted by a ton of sights and sounds.
“We don’t have much for concerns of it setting off any sensory issues or potential seizural activity,” said Sy Clements, Cierra’s dad. “She definitely gets good enjoyment out of it.”
After swinging on the Pharaoh’s Revenge ship, Sy and Cierra giggled and smiled as Sy carried his 15-year-old daughter back to her wheelchair.
“I love it!” Cierra declared.
Sy Clements explained Cierra has auditory triggers that can induce seizures; triggers, like loud music in your face. Having those triggers reduced was key for a girl who looks forward to the fair each year, who woke up in excitement Monday morning, and who enjoys fast rides, according to her parents.
“She’s an adrenaline junkie,” Sy Clements said. “Fast, high, tickles her tummy, she loves it.”
The rides for littler kids near Heritage Park were also subdued for the day. That’s where I found Nicole Willard of Mishawaka with her family, including 9-year-old Xavier. Willard’s son has autism and other disorders, she said, and he can get overstimulated by noise and crowds.
Disabilities Day made it possible for them to enjoy the fair for a bit in the morning.
“This is the only way we would be able to do this,” Willard said.
Fair organizers established Disabilities Day as a way to make the fair more inclusive for residents and visitors.
Along with the subdued rides, Heritage Park featured a variety of games and light activities, as well as booths for families to get information on local services.