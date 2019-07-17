GOSHEN — The concert series at this year’s Elkhart County 4-H Fair has expanded to six acts, adding one night of songs over past fairs. Here are profiles of the artists and groups who will be on stage this year.
ECHOSMITH
Friday, July 19
8 p.m., grandstand
Track access $20, grandstand seating free
In 2013, teenage siblings from Southern California, members of Echosmith, released their first album, “Talking Dreams.”
A news release from the group states, “As soon as they could hold instruments, they began playing music together as kids. They traded the living room for Farmers Markets and open mic nights, while quietly honing their songwriting chops. Those chops were on full-display in the breakout single ‘Cool Kids,’ which became a runaway success. Supporting ‘Talking Dreams,’ they performed around the globe and enchanted audiences everywhere. As those adventures unfolded, they grew up, both as people and musicians, and that growth shines through their 2017 sophomore album, “Inside A Dream” (Warner Bros. Records).
The group consists of Driven Sydney Sierota, Noah Sierota (bass, percussion, backing vocals), Graham Sierota (drums), and Jamie Sierota (guitar). They have performed on numerous television shows and have been featured in music and other magazines.
Along the way, the band faced a major change together. After bringing their dream to life, co-founder, guitarist, and big brother Jamie left Echosmith, transitioning focus to his wife and newborn baby.
“We had to come to grips with the fact that Jamie left the band, so we had to find ourselves as a trio instead of a quartet,” admits Noah. “The process helped us recognize what we really wanted to do musically.”
“At that point, we never had another musician on stage with us,” says the frontwoman. “That literally forced us on a journey of having to discover this sound. We still had electric guitars, but they weren’t the center of the music anymore. The keyboards, pads, percussion, and vocals became the focal point. We began recording and writing constantly at the same time. We wanted to write as honestly as possible. There were no narratives; it was all life experiences and truth.”
In order to bring that vision to life, the group utilized vintage synths, keys, and drum machines, carefully emphasizing each detail and “making sure we loved every single note and sound.” As a result, ‘Inside A Dream’ is awash in shimmering synths, airy guitars, and heavenly vocals. Its 11 anthems wouldn’t be out of place blasting from a 1980s transistor radio during an episode of Stranger Things or booming across massive North American festival grounds as the sun sets for a headline gig.
“‘Inside a dream’ is the culmination of a year-and-a-half of tirelessly working to define who we are,” Noah said. “We not only grew as musicians but as people. The stories we’ve told on this album are our stories that we’re living right now.”
REO SPEEDWAGON
Saturday, July 20
8 p.m., grandstand
$35 track seating; free grandstand seating
Rock group REO Speedwagon was loosely formed in the late ’60s at college in Champaign, Illinois and is named after a vintage vehicle after the precursor to the light truck.
By the early ’70s the band was involved with non-stop touring and recording, according to an REO Speedwagon news release. Platinum albums and freeform FM radio staples such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out” followed, setting the stage for 1980’s explosive “Hi Infidelity,” which sold more than 10 million units in the United States. The album was followed with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.
Then, in 1994 as the rock music phenomena slowed, REO began a co-headline tour. The “Can’t Stop Rockin” amphitheater tour featuring Fleetwood Mac, REO, and Pat Benatar.
“Today, fully established with songs on the radio in every city and town they ever set foot in, REO Speedwagon still has that Midwest work ethic,” the news release states. “The band has gone on stage and in the studio to work dozens of albums, thousands of concerts, and countless radio spins. Their eyes have always been on the future and on the road – not a year has gone by where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live, thrilling fans with hit filled sets.”
VESPER SERVICE & JORDAN KIRKDORFFER
Sunday, July 21
7:30 p.m. service, 8 p.m. concert
All seating is free
After pursuing a career in the business world as an accountant thinking singing would only be a hobby, Jordan Kirkdorffer found himself on the national stage as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.” From that moment on, music has been his sole focus.
Kirkdorffer’s news release stated, “Growing up singing in the church, Jordan credits his musical influences from a vast array of artists ranging from Vince Gill, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Whitney Houston. Jordan is a country music singer/songwriter looking to make a fresh mark in today’s country music industry.”
JAKE OWEN
Monday, July 22, 8 p.m.
Track seating, $35; Free grandstand seating
Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen’s new single “Down To The Honkytonk” is climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts, according to his news release. With seven #1 songs to his name, “Down To The Honkytonk” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career #1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”
Owen’s songs include 2X Platinum “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” and platinum-certified “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and gold-certified “American Country Love Song.” Owen’s fifth studio album, “AMERICAN LOVE,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart.
Owen is gearing up to join Shania Twain as a celebrity panelist on USA Network’s Real Country, singing competition, premiering Nov. 13. For tour dates and more information, visit www.jakeowen.net.
MORGAN WALLEN
Tuesday, July 23, 8 p.m.
Track seating $25; free grandstand seating
Morgan Wallen is making his mark on Country music. Between Platinum-certified No. 1 summer smash “Up Down,” featuring Florida Georgia Line and his follow-up single “Whiskey Glasses,” Wallen has burst onto the scene as a solo artist and songwriter. Wallen’s debut album “If I Know Me” (Big Loud Records), was released in April of 2018, and was soon after named one of Taste of Country’s Top 10 Country Albums of 2018, So Far. With more than 400 million combined digital streams to his credit, he was spotlighted in CMT’s Listen Up “18 for 2018” class of newcomers, named a 2018 Taste of Country RISER, and earned opening spots touring with the likes of Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane and Jake Owen, according to his news release. Wallen has co-penned hits for a Thousand Horses, Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown, and Jason Aldean.
For more information about Morgan Wallen, visit morganwallen.com.
HOME FREE
Wednesday, July 24, 8 p.m.
Track seating $25; Free grandstand seating
The all vocal (a cappella) country music group Home Free will be bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to the fair stage. The band comes to town on the heels of its most recent full-length album release, “Timeless.”
Home Free is gaining in popularity, amassing more than 250-million YouTube views, and entertaining more than 350,000 people live in concert since bursting on the national scene in 2013. The five-man band has become known for its show-stopping performances that mix their signature no-instrument, all-vocal music with their quick-witted humor, according to the band’s news release.
Audiences can expect new music and new stylings, plus country hits like Maren Morris’ “My Church,” pop slams like Shakira’s “Try Everything”, and fan favorite classics like the calypso-infused arrangement of Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire.”
