Chad and Caren Coleman, of Goshen, were set up on Main Street in Goshen early Sunday afternoon for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade.
“We missed it last year,” Chad Coleman said, in regards to the 2020 parade not taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their daughter Claire, 9, shared, in no uncertain terms, what her favorite aspect of the parade was: “The candy.”
Chad Coleman noted the “strategic” nature of parking downtown prior to the parade.
“It’s a fun atmosphere,” he said. “It’s an annual trip.”
“Honor the past. Celebrate the present. Embrace the future,” was the parade’s theme, according to the fair’s website.
With a scheduled start time of 1 p.m., from its parking lot staging area of Kroger’s on Chicago Avenue, the parade made its way through Goshen, passing the courthouse before turning south onto Main Street, before turning east on Madison on the way to Goshen High School. It was preceded by the 5K Road Run, whose first runner passed by the Goshen Theater at approximately 1:25 p.m. Residents were set up to watch the parade along Madison Street as early as shortly after 11 a.m.
Goshen Police Officer Corey Mosher said that the event was going smoothly.
“We keep a tight ship when we’re here,” Mosher said after the run passed through.
In addition to area fire departments from Millsbury-Clinton, Concord, New Paris and others, other organizations were represented by floats or other vehicles, such as Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Elkhart County Community Corrections, the Northern Indiana Johnny Poppers and others.
Maria Gomez, of Elkhart, attended the parade for the first time Sunday.
“I’ve been living here for 25 years,” she said. “I’ve heard good things about it.”
Sporting yellow shirts with “I love my city” printed on them, members and families from New Life Church gave away free snow cones and popcorn along Main Street before the parade.
“It’s starting to fill up now,” said Nicholas Steele of New Life shortly before 1 p.m.
Mim Miller, of McMinnville, Oregon, grew up in Goshen but returned for this year’s parade event. She and her cousins, Bonnie and Linda Borntrager, and their father Lloyd, were set up along Main Street in the same spot they set up to watch the parade from every year, so family will know where to find them.
“This is back home for me,” Miller said. “I probably haven’t seen the Elkhart County Fair in 40 years.”
A number of downtown businesses were open before and during the parade, including Maple City Market and Novedades Udave.
“There’s plenty more people coming in,” said Gustavo Gonzalez, who’s mother Olga owns Novedades Udave, in regards to the increased foot traffic the parade brought to the area.
By just after 3 p.m., the event was over and spectators were beginning to head home.
