GOSHEN — The heavy-powered engines reverberated around the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds Thursday with the return of the tractor pull event.
Many people from different walks of life attend the all-day extravaganza. Here are some of their perspectives on what makes the tractor pull a must-attend event for them.
FOUR GENERATIONS OF FANDOM
Rick Dillow was taking some time to gather his belongings before heading into the grandstand. He had to find his ticket so that way a member of the Concord girls golf team — who were volunteering as ticket scanners this night — could get to their seats.
Dillow, 70, has been attending tractor pull events for decades. His father, Richard, would take him to tractor pull competitions throughout the area.
“I just like the power, the speed, the rumble on your chest,” Dillow said.
The LaGrange resident was at the festivities Thursday with his daughter, Jennette Collins, and Collins’ “better half” — in Collins’ words — Phillip Vincze. Both Collins and Vincze had their children with them, and those children had their younger kids at the fair as well. In total, four generations of Dillow were in attendance for the tractor pull event.
Just being able to be out at the fair made Dillow a happy person.
“We’ve been talking about how nice it is just to get out and visit and talk to people again,” Dillow said. “That’s why we’re here.”
WORTH THE DRIVE
Taylor Troup grew up in Elkhart, but recently moved north across the state line to Union, Michigan. Thursday marked the fourth time she’s attended the tractor pull event at the fair.
“We like engines,” Troup said. She was there with another friend last night. “We like fast and loud. … We’re just huge fans of anything that goes fast.”
One of the reasons why people like the tractor pull is how loud the vehicles pulling the tractors get. There are many strategies to keep your ears safe when those engines rev up to full blast, from wearing headphones, earplugs, both or just plugging your ears with your fingers. Troup prefers the latter option.
“I’m usually team plug your finger with your ear,” Troup said. “It’s pretty risky, but you never know when someone’s going to try and talk to you.”
Much like Dillow, Troup was just excited to be back at the county fair again after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic.
“It’s really great,” Troup said. “It’s great that so many people are here. It’s nice to be able to get out and do something instead of being locked in your home.”
THE VOICE OF TRACTOR PULL
Since 2010, Dan Mayer has spent his summers traveling the country with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League. The league’s season usually runs from May to September, with the Elkhart County Fairgrounds being one of many stops along the way.
“It’s one of the biggest county fairs in the country,” said Mayer of Elkhart’s. “From where I’m from, we have one of the biggest, too, so it’s always been between this fair and my fair. It’s good to see a lot of people; good crowd out here. They’re very boisterous, so it’s good to see.”
Mayer’s hometown county fair he’s referencing is the Erie County Fair in western New York, just south of Buffalo. The Erie fair, a 12-day event, brought in more than 1.2 million guests in 2019. According to that fair’s website, it is currently the third largest county fair in the country.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair brings in 200,000 guests annually over its nine days of activities, per the county fair’s website. Even with a disparity in the raw numbers, Mayer feels like the Elkhart fair has taken over the Erie one, in terms of popularity.
“Last few years, Elkhart’s been kind of pulling away,” Mayer said. “Years ago, they were kind of neck-and-neck, and I think Elkhart’s kind of pulled away as far as one of the biggest.”
Racing has been a part of Mayer’s entire life, whether it be as a driver or now an announcer.
“I’ve always liked the sport,” Mayer said. “I’m an old stock car racer, and I’ve always liked engines and noise. So, when I got out of racing, I naturally thought I could bring something to the sport and be an announcer. It’s a lot of fun. You see a lot of different places and meet a lot of people.”
WORKING FAMILY
For 28 years, Norm Gersitz has had one of the best seats in the house for the tractor pull event.
As a member of the track crew, Gersitz is up bright and early — 5:30 a.m., to be exact — to get everything set up for the morning sessions. There are usually competitions beginning at 8:00 a.m., continuing all throughout the night. It’s all volunteer work for Gersitz and the rest of the track crew, putting in 15-plus hours at the track.
“My children were in 4-H — I have two, 10-year members — and a buddy of mine worked out here and got me to do it,” said Gersitz of how he became part of the track crew. “It’s been an every year thing ever since. Twenty-eight years, haven’t missed it — other than last year.”
Gersitz said most of the people who are part of the track crew have been helping out for just as long as him, making it a family-like atmosphere for everyone.
“I believe there’s 30 of us out here that volunteer,” Gersitz said. “It’s just fun to do. It’s giving something back. None of us get paid for it. It’s just a good time, and it’s just a camaraderie. I believe there’s probably 20 of us that have been doing it for 28 years, so it’s really a good thing.”
The 56-year-old knows all about volunteering for long hours, as he’s also a firefighter with the Jefferson Township Fire Department. It’s the hours he spends trackside at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, though, that he cherishes the most.
“You can’t ask for a better day or better people,” Gersitz said.
