GOSHEN — Doug Rideout must feel right at home in The Maple City.
After all, he’s from another part of the world that has an abundance of maple leaves just like Goshen — Toronto, Canada.
It’s no wonder then why Rideout found success in the Maple City Trot Tuesday during the final day of harness racing at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Rideout won three of the four divisions of the annual Trot, winning both 3-year-old filly races and one of the 3-year-old colt races. He didn’t compete in the other colt race, scratching his horse from the contest after it had raced Monday.
Rideout’s three wins Tuesday gave him a total purse of $19,200 for the day. Rideout trains all of his horses, and his wife, Julie, owns most of the horses they compete with. He won with “Walk With Me” in the first filly Trot with a time of 2:02.2, the second filly Trot with “Crescent Beauty” in 2:02 and the final colt Trot with “Hand Dover Dan” in 2:02.2.
Rideout ended up winning eight races total across Monday and Tuesday’s schedule, the most of any driver.
“They all raced super,” said Rideout of his horses. “We always come up here for these races. We always support the Fair well up here, and we had a good couple of days.”
Rideout now lives in Winchester and always spends some extra time in town when competing at the Elkhart County Fair.
“It’s a great Fair,” Rideout said. “We come up and stay two or three days and take a little ‘vacation,’ while also working.”
The other colt Trot race was the closest of the 28-race, two-day harness racing schedule, as Bradley Ferguson and “Vel Jail Bondsman” won by a nose at the finish line over Mike Peterson and “Piningforgold.” The winning time in that race was 2:01.2.
HARLEY J. YODER HONORED
Before the Maple City Trot races were conducted, a local legend in the sport was honored.
The fourth race of the day was dubbed the Harley J. Yoder Memorial in honor of the man who was involved in the sport from 1958 until his passing in February at the age of 88. Yoder was the president of the Elkhart County Trotting and Pacing Horse Association from its inception in 1990 and was instrumental in building the horse barns that currently sit near the grandstands on the fairgrounds.
Yoder was also a prolific driver and trainer, winning hundreds of races and honors during his career. He was inducted into the Indiana Standardbred Hall of Fame in 2014 for his contributions to the sport.
Peterson, driving “Always-A-Laser,” won the Yoder Memorial race. Afterwards, dozens of Yoder’s friends and family members came onto the track to take a picture with Peterson, the horse and others of Peterson’s training team. Yoder’s old helmet and race suit were on display near the start/finish line throughout the entire race program Tuesday.
Race announcer Steve Cross read off information about Yoder to the crowd, getting noticeably emotional talking about his old friend.
“Everyone knew Harley, and he was well respected,” said Cross to the crowd. “He was a man of character that did just about anything he could to help someone. … Harley, we’re going to miss you, and I’m sorely going to miss that hat that you always wore that was your signature hat.”
Rideout also knew Yoder well and always looked forward to seeing him when the Indiana Fair Racing circuit came through the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
“I thought (the tribute) was great,” Rideout said. “Me and Harley have always been really good friends and would talk all the time. He was a super nice guy. … He was here for years. When you came to Goshen, you knew you were coming to see Harley.”
2022 ELKHART COUNTY 4-H FAIR HARNESS RACING — Day two winners
Races contested on July 26
Indiana Sired Fair Circuit – Governor’s Cup Series
3-year-old filly pace, 1st division: Jordan Ross, “Running on Faith,” 1:59.2
3-year-old filly pace, 2nd division: Jacob Fox, “Mystical Image,” 2:00.4
3-year-old colt pace, 1st division: Jared Seekman, “Vel Larry,” 1:59.1
3-year-old colt pace, 2nd division: Mike Peterson, “Always-AL-Laser,” 2:00.4
Maple City Trot
3-year-old filly trot, 1st division: Doug Rideout, “Walk With Me,” 2:02.2
3-year-old filly trot, 2nd division: Doug Rideout, “Crescent Beauty,” 2:02
3-year-old colt trot, 1st division: Bradley Ferguson, “Vel Jail Bondsman,” 2:01.2
3-year-old colt trot, 2nd division: Doug Rideout, “Hand Dover Dan,” 2:02.2