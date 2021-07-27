GOSHEN — Day two of 3-on-3 basketball tournament action at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair saw some exciting finishes as dusk trickled down in the distance over the Northern Indiana sky.
In the girls 13-15 age group, Team Ella Mohamed faced off with a fellow Northridge High School group in Team Macey Riegsecker during the tournament final.
Both teams went back-and-forth and were tied at 13 each after the 25 minutes of regulation had expired. In sudden death, Team Ella Mohamed got the better of its fellow schoolmates to win 14-13.
“Two years ago, losing in sudden death was tough,” Ella Mohamed said. “So to win the final in sudden death this time definitely felt really good. We really played as a team. … Being able to come back, play for Elkhart and have the crowd cheer for us felt good.”
On the boys side, Team Jayden Schlabach had all the momentum during Tuesday night’s tournament.
The quartet from Bethany Christian — Kyle Moyer, Tyson Chupp, Justin Hochstetler and Schlabach — had to win four-straight games to earn the boys 14-15 age group championship.
And that’s exactly what they did.
Behind the built-up chemistry of having played with each other at Bethany, Team Jayden Schlabach outscored its opponents 62-31 on Tuesday night. Schlabach and his group would cap the night off with a 16-11 victory over Team Judah Hochstetler.
“It’s all about the team,” Kyle Moyer said. “Everything was working for us (Tuesday night). Offense and defense. I mean, that’s what wins games.”
DIFFERENCE IN NUMBERS
While it’s awesome to see 3-on-3 basketball being played at the fair again after last year’s hiatus, the difference in numbers between girls and boys teams playing this year is large.
Of the 16 teams that played on Tuesday night, only five of them were female. In fact, that’s all of the girls teams that signed up. Monday was all boys and Wednesday will be the same.
It’s head-scratching, but Elkhart County 4-H Fair board member Randi Yoder believes it’s likely a one-year occurrence.
“That’s one of those things where it seems like there’s no rhyme or reason for it,” Yoder said. “I would not be surprised at all if next year we have a lot more girls teams. … About nine days before the deadline, I didn’t have any teams signed up in the 19+ age group. Not one team. And now we’ve ended up with 12 for Wednesday night. So I just think that’s sometimes the ebbs and flows of things.”
Tuesday night’s girls champion was surprised by the numbers as well, and hopes that the numbers will rise in the future.
“I just think that we need to start telling other people,” Mohamed said. “We need to just tell them how everyone comes out to support you. Because five teams is rough, because we only got to play two games. So, I think having more teams to play against would be fun with more competition.”
HAPPY TO BE BACK
After a year off, it’s been clear that the basketball talent in the area hasn’t missed a beat. For over three hours, basketballs and bodies alike went flying throughout the duration of Tuesday’s games.
“It’s been really great to see all the different teams and different divisions that we’ve had out here,” Yoder said. “We were really pleased with the turnout. We’re down a few teams from 2019, but we did well to get as many sign-ups as we did.”
Months before the fair, Yoder and some of the other board members made the decision to change up the format of the tournament. Instead of all the finals of each age group being played on one night, there’d be championship games every night Monday through Wednesday.
“There’s been a lot of positives already with teams saying it’s nice to keep that momentum going as they’re going through the brackets,” Yoder said. “They want to go ahead and finish it out. Where, if you come back another night, now you have to try and find that momentum again. … I think there’s definitely a strong sense of maybe keeping this format in the future.”
3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS — TUESDAY, JULY 27
GIRLS AGE 13-15 (5 TEAMS):
First round: Team Kaeclin Shepard def. Team Alexis Werner 13-9.
Second round: Team Macey Riegsecker def. Team Gabriella Gates 15-13; Team Ella Mohamed def. Team Kaeclin Shepard 15-6.
Finals: Team Ella Mohamed def. Team Macey Riegsecker 14-13 (overtime).
BOYS AGE 14-15 (11 TEAMS):
First round: Team Isaac Mast def. Team Tommy Harringer (forfeit); Team Jayden Schlabach def. Team Cole Knight 16-5; Team Dylan Springer def. Braxton Cline 15-12.
Second round: Team Judah Hochstetler def. Team Marshawn Warfield 13-9; Team Gunner Pressler def. Team Isaac Mast 15-5; Team Jayden Schlabach def. Team Hayden Johnson 15-11; Team Dylan Springer def. Team Obie Mast 16-14.
Semifinals: Team Judah Hochsteteler def. Team Gunner Pressler 15-9; Team Jayden Schlabach def. Team Dylan Springer 15-5.
Finals: Team Jayden Schlabach def. Team Judah Hochstetler 16-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.