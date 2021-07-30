GOSHEN – On Friday, bulls and broncos were bucking, ropes were twirling and clowns were goofing off once again at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The first of two rodeo shows kicked off at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds Grandstand in front of a robust crowd looking to get their rodeo fix from all the cowboys and cowgirls performing in the arena.
Every event – from bull riding to barrel racing – generated loud cheers from the fairgoers in what was the first rodeo event at the fair in two years after the pandemic forced cancellation in 2020.
The Buckeye Rodeo Company hosted the event this year and is expected back in 2022.
HAWKINS RIGHT AT HOME
This rodeo saw people from all over the country participate in eight different events on Friday, but only a few were Elkhart County natives.
One of those people was Goshen’s own Jake Hawkins. The 21-year-old participated in the team roping event, which is a skill he’s been perfecting for nearly a decade.
“I’ve been roping since I was probably 11 or 12,” Hawkins said. “I grew up junior rodeoing around southern Indiana, and now I’m really just working on trying to do it full time.”
Hawkins grew up around horses most of his life, and his biggest roping influence came from his father, Jesse.
“My dad has rodeoed pretty much his whole life,” Hawkins said. “So I had to kind of make that decision on whether I wanted to play any high school sports or if I wanted to do rodeo. I ended up choosing rodeo, because I wanted to hang out with my family a little bit more. My parents, especially my mom, really pushed me to get into doing the rodeo just because it was something I could do with the family.”
Roping has been Hawkins' niche through it all despite being around other events such as bull riding or steer wrestling. Roping is what he’s worked on since he started participating in rodeos, and that will continue to be the case into the future.
“I tried steer wrestling, and I wasn’t a big fan of it,” Hawkins said. “I couldn’t ever get behind the rough stock-portion of it. I didn’t want to get hooked by a bull or get bucked off a horse or anything. … I tried it, wasn’t any good at it, so I just kept roping instead.”
Academically, Hawkins went to Northridge High School in Middlebury and played lacrosse during his sophomore and junior years in addition to his rodeo competitions. He gave it up his senior year though to devote all of his time to the rodeo.
That turned out to be the right decision for Hawkins, because in 2018, he and his partner David Windon earned a world championship in team roping at the National Little Britches Rodeo Association finals in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Out of over 100 teams, Hawkins and Windon beat out the rest of the field with a combined time of 27.19 through three runs.
“It was the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hawkins said. “There’s not a whole lot of times where everything shakes out the way it’s supposed to. Luckily this one did, and we were able to secure a world title under our belts.”
These days, Hawkins travels all over the Midwest to hit as many rodeos as he can. He estimates competing in between 40 to 50 a year. In fact, he was on his way to another rodeo in Owensville, Ohio as soon as Friday afternoon’s show ended at the fairgrounds.
Hawkins’ goal is to make team roping in rodeos his full-time career one day, but for right now, his main job is taking care of horse’s feet as a farrier.
“I tack shoes onto horse’s feet to make them run faster and overall, just move better,” Hawkins said. “It’s a strenuous job, especially on your back when you’re doing 10 to 12 horses a day. It’s tough and your back does it get worn out, but the rewards of seeing a horse licking their lips or grinding their teeth and loving life after you get done with them. It’s more rewarding than anything I’ve ever done.”
Getting a chance to participate in the rodeo at his hometown fair has been rewarding for Hawkins as well. This is his sixth time in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair rodeo, and it’s something he plans on being a part of for years to come.
“Man, it’s awesome,” said Hawkins of being a part of Friday’s rodeo. “I love that rodeo. Every year, I get to see all of my friends that I’ve grown up with and people that have pushed me to rodeo more. The Elkhart County Fair has always been big, and it’ll always be big. I just love showing up and showing out for the county. … I always tell everybody that I have to go tot his rodeo. I’ll skip other rodeos to come to this one.”
EVENT WINNERS FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON’S RODEO
BARREL RACING: Jamie Johnson (14.776 seconds)
BAREBACK RIDING: Houston Herbert (79 points)
BREAKAWAY ROPING: Keeley Senn (3.7 seconds)
BULL RIDING: No Winner
SADDLE BRONC: Jack Smithson (74 points)
STEER WRESTLING: Cord Barricklow (3.9 seconds)
TIE DOWN ROPING: No Winner
TEAM ROPING: Luke and Tom Miller (4.2 seconds)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.