GOSHEN — Although the full tournament lasted just over 30 minutes, the arm-wrestling competition at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Saturday provided a lot of fun moments for both the competitors and spectators.

One of the highlights was when fair president Trent Hostetler stepped up to the arm-wrestling stage. Hostetler went on to compete in three matches: one against his daughter, Allison, his son, Tim, and county fair queen, Grace Brenneman. The president was able to defeat Allison and Brenneman, but his son got the best of him.

“I am tired,” Hostetler said right after competing. “Three in a row — yeah, I may have gotten beat by my son, but the girls gave me a good run for my money.”

Both Hostetler and Brenneman declared their retirement from the sport of arm-wrestling following the contest. It won’t be the last time people see Brenneman in an athletic setting, however, as the Concord High School senior will be competing as a swimmer for the Minutemen before continuing her athletic and academic careers at Notre Dame starting in the fall of 2022.

“She wins a lot in the pool … this is not her realm, so I knew I could take her here,” Hostetler said when asked if he thought about taking it easy on Brenneman. “Now, if we were in the pool … I’m going to need like a halfway (head start) to beat her there.”

Brenneman has had a full week of responsibilities being the fair queen, seeing a variety of entertainment options the fair offers.

“It’s just so fun,” Brenneman said. “I wasn’t expecting doing so many things that I wouldn’t have even known was here. Like, the chicken fly-off the other day was pretty funny.”

MOORE DOES IT FOR LOVED ONES

As for the competition itself, numerous people competed in various weight classes. None of them might have quite the journey Neil Moore has had to this point in his life, though.

Moore is originally from Michigan, but moved to the southern half of the country before settling in Oklahoma later in life. He began competitive arm-wrestling in the Sooner State in 2011, moving up to as high as the third-ranked arm wrestler in his weight class. In 2016, though, Moore went through heartbreak with the death of his wife, Jamie. Shortly after her passing, Moore moved up to Mishawaka.

A little more than a year after living in Indiana, Moore met his future fiancée, Teresa. Once again, though, tragedy struck when Teresa died in 2019.

Moore has a tattoo on each of his forearms memorializing Jamie and Teresa.

“It hit me pretty hard (their deaths), but I focus on the support they gave me to keep doing this sport,” Moore said. “They inspire me a lot because they were my number one cheerleader; my number one support. They were right there, cheering me on and supporting me for everything I did.”

Moore is still competing in arm-wrestling contests throughout the Midwest. At age 53, he’s just happy he has enough strength left to compete against some of the younger people involved in the sport.

“It makes me feel good, being the age I am, and I’m still in pretty good shape,” Moore said. “It makes me feel good that I can go up and hang with kids that are 20 and 30 and 40 years old and still be able to do this sport. I still have fun doing it.”

2021 ELKHART COUNTY 4-H FAIR ARM-WRESTLING COMPETITION — WINNERS

Men’s 0-155 pounds: Neil Moore

Men’s 156-176 pounds: Jared Schwartz

Men’s 177-199 pounds: Dominic Fimbianti

Men’s 200-225 pounds: Joey Melendez

Men’s 225-plus pounds: Alex Cartwright

Women’s division: Amanda Buck