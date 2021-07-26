GOSHEN — It always seemed like Roger Moore would be working on court one and Lee “Ray” Comer on court two. And while neither man will never physically be on those courts anymore, they are there in spirit this week.
In the first Elkhart County 4-H Fair since both men’s passing, banners hang on the fence next to court one and court two to honor Moore and Comer, respectively, for their dedication as referees over the years in the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournaments at the Fair. A moment of silence was held before games on Monday in honor of both gentlemen.
Moore died on March 26, 2020 at the age of 74. Comer died on August 29, 2020 at the age of 61.
Randi Yoder, a Fair board member who oversees the basketball tournament, knew there had to be a way to honor both men this year.
“For Ray, I looked at notes and he had been helping out for at least 10 years, and Roger goes back as far as 15, 17 and even 20 years,” Yoder said. “Both of these guys — their willingness and love of the Fair, the love for the kids.
“So, I started thinking a few weeks ago, as things were coming together for this, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to honor them.’ I asked my two associates that help me run this and said, ‘Guys, I have this idea of just getting a couple banners made.’ … And they were just like, ‘This sounds great.’ It’s just one of those small things.”
One of the referees on site Monday, Danny Hurt, was longtime friends with both Moore and Comer. He did not know the banners were going to be made for either man.
“My first thoughts were, ‘Man, this is a beautiful thing for them to do,’” said Hurt when he first saw the signs. “Both guys have been apart of the basketball team and family. We had some great experiences, both on and off the court. It was nice for Randi and the 4-H to recognize them as part of (the fair).”
When asked what he’ll remember about Moore, Yoder mentioned how much Moore loved the kids — and how much they loved him back.
“Roger knew everyone — I mean, everyone,” Yoder said. “The enormity of people as he’s waiting for a game to start; they’d come up and be like, ‘Oh, we got Roger refereeing us tonight!’ He always had that smile on his face and he always made it about the kids. He loved what he would do.”
As for Comer, Yoder noted just how good of an all-around person he was.
“Ray was the type of guy — I call him the ‘gentle giant,’” Yoder said. “He was pretty quiet. He had a great personality, but he was very calm. You could have a very good conversation with him. He was very steady out there; just a rock.”
For Hurt, he will always have fond memories of both Moore and Comer.
“They were both honest guys,” Hurt said. “Roger, definitely, was one of a kind. He was very honest, and he’d tell you what he thought. Ray Comer was kind of like a quiet storm. I had some great times with them, and I’m just glad to be a part of their basketball lives.”
TOURNAMENTS BEGIN
The 3-on-3 basketball tournaments at the Fair are different this year, as each age group will play their tournaments in-full all on one day. In the past, teams would play through the semi-finals on one day, with all age group finals being on Thursday. There will be no Thursday basketball this year; rather, two age groups will play through the tournaments each day.
The 10–11-year-old boys and 12–13-year-old boys played Monday. Here are those full tournament results.
BOYS AGE 10-11 (7 teams):
First round: Team Ian Wall def. Team Brayden Lee 13-11; Team Kanyn Diemer def. Team Ethan Sloan 13-7; Team Deacon Smith def. Team Bryce Yoder 16-15.
Second round: Team Jack Shoemaker def. Team Ian Wall 13-10; Team Kanyn Diemer def. Team Deacon Smith 13-10.
Finals: Team Jack Shoemaker (Luke Nettrouer, Carson Scherer, Jack Shoemaker and Reid Nettrouer) def. Team Kanyn Diemer 13-5.
BOYS AGE 12-13 (8 teams)
First round: Team Parker Smith def. Team Oakley Stichter 13-0; Team Trey Caffee def. Team Emerson Johnson 13-5; Team Brandon Foster def. Team Brady Hicks via forfeit; Team Damion Miller def. Team Brayden Hoag 14-12.
Second round: Team Trey Caffee def. Team Parker Smith 13-7; Team Brandon Foster def. Team Damion Miller 14-6.
Finals: Team Brandon Foster (Tayshon Bardo, Brandon Foster, Teon Wadley and Jarvis Tolbert) def. Team Trey Caffee 13-3.
