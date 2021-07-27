GOSHEN — The two biggest purses available for the week capped off three exciting days of harness racing Tuesday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The three-year-old filly Maple City Trot and three-year-old colt Maple City Trot both had purses of $11,600 on the line. In the filly race, Middlebury native Jay Cross drove Voluptuous Swan to victory, while Boca Raton, Florida native Melvin Schmucker won the colt race with J-S Hopscotch in a down-to-the-wire win over the Cross-driven Southern Swan Man.
CROSS COMES HOME, GETS WIN
There are few harness race drivers out there that know the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds track better than Jay Cross. A Middlebury native, Cross, 65, has been involved in the sport for nearly five decades. He grew up racing on the fairgrounds track, so to be able to win a big race there once again felt good for the now-Converse resident.
“It’s home; it’s special … It’s good to just to be back to a fair,” Cross said. “We race a lot at the fairs, and it’s just a different atmosphere than at the racetrack; a little more fun-oriented than the racetracks, which are a little more business-like. It’s just good to be back and to see people in the grandstands after last year’s scenario. And Goshen is the biggest crowd we race in front of in Indiana. It’s always good to be here.”
Cross wasn’t supposed to drive Voluptuous Swan Tuesday. The horse’s normal driver, Jordan Ross, was unable to drive her, though, so the horse’s trainer, Mervin Schmucker (no relation to Melvin), asked Cross if he could drive her Tuesday morning.
After being in third place at the halfway point of the race, Cross made his move around the 5/8ths mark of the run. He was able to get past Heres Devotion on the second-to-last turn, then turned on the afterburners down the final stretch to claim victory.
“Just kind of floated out of there to see what was going to kind of happen,” said Cross of his race strategy. “There were a couple of drivers that I thought would be leading, and they did. Then I just kind of waited to see what would happen. They were gapped behind me pretty good, but when they started catching up rather than get trapped in, I just flipped (Voluptuous Swan) because I thought she was the best — probably the best because I was going to drive her that way. I flipped her to the outside and proceeded from there.”
HOPSCOTCH BY A NOSE
The closest finish of the day came in the last race when Melvin Schmucker’s J-S Hopscotch just edged out Southern Swan Man by inches to win the $11,600 purse. Like Cross in the filly race, Schmucker stayed in the middle of the pack for the first lap of the race before making his move to end the day in style.
“I just wanted to be patient and kind of let the race unfold,” Schmucker said. “Kept a little bit to the outside because I wanted to be in position to move if I needed to. I saw (Southern Swan Man) make a break out the backside, and I let myself go. Raced really good and was able to hold off Jay Cross there down by the wire.”
Being able to make a move like the one Cross made is rare in harness racing, so he was thankful the opportunity presented itself.
“You’ve got to have a lot of luck and you’ve got to be lucky in the right spot in the right time,” Schmucker said. “(Tuesday), I was able to be in the right spot in the right time.”
Schmucker, 42, also trains and owns J-S Hopscotch. He’s been involved in the sport for nearly three decades, but this week was his first visit to the Elkhart County Fair.
Tuesday’s results were different than Saturday’s and Monday’s, as six different drivers won each of the six races. This bucked the trend of the first two days, where one driver (Doug Rideout) won four of 11 races Saturday, and two different racers (Clifton Bell and Terry Skinner) won three races each of the nine contested that day.
---
Tuesday’s Harness Racing Results:
(Winning times listed only)
Race 1 (3-year-old colt pace, 1st division): 1. Jet Ace (Don Eash), 1:57.3; 2. My Little Buddy (Clay Craib); 3. DD’S Big Joe (Joey Putnam); 4. Vel Gorgeous Sammy (Kevin Lambright); 5. Frontier Metis (Doug Rideout); 6. Always Hangry (Michael Myers). Purse: $3,000.
Race 2 (3-year-old colt pace, 2nd division): 1. Vel Mr. Nice Guy (Kevin Lambright), 1:57.2; 2. Lil Joe III (Jay Cross); 3. Schwartz Bros Pat (Joey Putnam); 4. ER Rufus (Don Eash); 5. Royal Chief (Alexandra Sarkine); 6. Happy Hanger (Michael Myers); Fantasy Cruiser (Clay Craib) did not finish. Purse: $3,000.
Race 3 (3-year-old filly pace, 1st division): 1. Skyway Beach (Darrell Miller), 2:00.1; 2. Payroll Protection (Joey Putnam); 3. ER Stacy (Don Eash); 4. AE Springs (Clay Craib); 5. Vel Daisy (Kevin Lambright). Purse: $3,000.
Race 4 (3-year-old filly pace, 2nd division): 1. Sunburst Kada (Clay Craib), 2:00.3; 2. ER Sheila (Don Eash); 3. Pure Cotton (Doug Rideout); 4. Baby Its Time (Joey Putnam). Purse: $3,000.
Race 5 (3-year-old filly Maple City Trot): 1. Voluptuous Swan (Jay Cross), 2:02.0; 2. Heres Devotion (Doug Rideout); 3. SJ’s Edith (Alex Udell); 4. J-S Miss Ashley (Joey Putnam); 5. Swanful Grace (Don Eash). Purse: $11,600.
Race 6 (3-year-old colt Maple City Trot): 1. J-S Hopscotch (Melvin Schmucker), 2:01.1; 2. Southern Swan Man (Jay Cross); 3. Major Hooligan (Don Eash); 4. Jessies Outlawed (Alex Udell); 5. SJ’s Star’s Man (Clay Craib); 6. Vel Jesse (Kevin Lambright); 7. Keith Bourbon (Doug Rideout). Purse: $11,600.
