GOSHEN — On Sunday, more than 250 runners trudged their way through the mud that was the race track of the grandstands on the Elkhart County Fairgrounds.
Less than 24 hours later, the track looked as if there hadn’t been any rain in the area for weeks.
Organizers and event workers for the annual harness racing at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair worked tirelessly from late Sunday evening to Monday morning to get the track ready and safe for the horses, its drivers and their carts.
“The track, even (Sunday night), was really un-raceable,” Fair board member and harness racing organizer Tim Graber said. “… Sanford Ropp is my track man, and he didn’t even have a chance to get onto the track until after the concert (Sunday). He started about 10:30 p.m. or so and worked it most of the night.”
Graber couldn’t say enough good things about the job Ropp did on making the track ready to go for Monday’s extended race day.
“It’s amazing,” Graber said. “We’re by far the fastest track in the state of Indiana, as far as fair tracks, and we’re one of the fastest tracks in the nation. It’s just a testament to these guys. We train here year-round, so we keep the track in good shape year-round. But it was a lot of good work from Sanford (Sunday night) to get this into shape.”
Since Saturday’s 13-race schedule had been rained out, a total of 20 races were contested Monday, including the 31st edition of the Elkhart County Classic. The races took just over four hours to complete.
Graber said postponing the weekend races was an easy decision.
“We knew fairly early that it was not going to be raceable because we had water that was still partially across the track in a couple of areas,” Graber said. “This track does a really good job of shedding water and getting rid of water, but we had standing water (Saturday), so it was a safety issue at that point.”
Another round of rain Sunday morning made the track even worse, causing the runners of the Parade 5000 Road Run to get muddy during their lap around the track. Fortunately, the rain held off for most of the afternoon and evening Sunday, allowing the track to dry up.
The 20-race schedule made for a busier day for all involved.
“It kind of made the farmers at the house work harder,” driver Jordan Ross said. “We were up earlier, but once we got here and everything got rolling, it was good.”
Featuring a purse of $12,100, Shipshewana native Tyler Miller drove “Lady Angel” to victory in the three-year-old filly pace edition of the Elkhart County Classic.
There were two, three-year-old colt pace versions of the Classic as well. Doug Rideout was victorious driving “Luckbewithalex” in the first division, while Ross won the second division while driving “BB Lucky Boy.” Rideout’s time of 1:55.4 in his race was 0.3 seconds off of the track record.
Ross and Rideout had their names called often throughout the day, as they each won five races.
“As soon as we kept the flow going, it was good,” Ross said. “It was good for me because I was only driving, so I didn’t have to go from horse to horse (all the time). Throughout the day, the track got much better than it was during the first races. It was a little soft on the backside, but it got pretty good.”
2022 ELKHART COUNTY 4-H FAIR HARNESS RACING — Day one winners
Races contested on July 25
All races part of the Indiana Sired Fair Circuit – Governor’s Cup Series unless noted otherwise.
2-year-old filly trot, 1st division: Jordan Ross, “Ellianna R,” 2:10.3
2-year-old filly trot, 2nd division: Matt Rheinheimer, “Naturdays,” 2:15.1
2-year-old filly trot, 3rd division: Michael Detweiler, “Edge of Rejoicing,” 2:10.1
2-year-old colt trot, 1st division: Matt Rheinheimer, “Brookview Dewey,” 2:10.1
2-year-old colt trot, 2nd division: Doug Rideout, “Mr Knowitall,” 2:06.02
2-year-old colt trot, 3rd division: Jordan Ross, “Starlit Swan Song,” 2:08.1
3-year-old filly trot, 1st division: Doug Rideout, “Crescent Beauty,” 2:04.2
3-year-old filly trot, 2nd division: Doug Rideout, “Walk With Me,” 2:05
3-year-old colt trot, 1st division: Doug Rideout, “Lonestar Fashion,” 2:06.4
3-year-old colt trot, 2nd division: Derek Hooley, “Summit City Sonny,” 2:01.4
Elkhart County Classic – 3-year-old filly pace: Tyler Miller, “Lady Angel,” 1:58.1
Elkhart County Classic – 3-year-old colt pace, 1st division: Doug Rideout, “Luckbewithalex,” 1:55.4
Elkhart County Classic – 3-year-old colt pace, 2nd division: Jordan Ross, “BB Lucky Boy,” 1:56.1
2-year-old filly pace, 1st division: Bradley Ferguson, “Vel Straight Out,” 2:04.3
2-year-old filly pace, 2nd division: Clint Coy, “Badimage,” 2:07
2-year-old filly pace, 3rd division: Jordan Ross, “Virgins Big Money,” 2:06.1
2-year-old colt pace, 1st division: Mike Peterson, “Starlit Rockstar,” 2:04.4
2-year-old colt pace, 2nd division: Jay Cross, “Lil Joe IV,” 2:04.4
IOSB FFA Pace: Joey Putnam, “Isitlikeitlooks,” 2:01.4
IOSB FFA Trot: Jordan Ross, “Conway Kellyanne,” 2:00.3