GOSHEN — Twenty-six year old Jordan Annis fought off both COVID-19 and an ill-timed train to cross the finish line in first place at the Parade 5000 Road Run.
Despite the obstacles, Annis beat out Goshen College athlete Nelson Kemboi by 0.54 seconds after a furious sprint to the end helped him overcome Kemboi in the final moments of Sunday’s yearly 5K at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
“I just had really bad fatigue,” said Annis of his battle with COVID leading up to the race. “So last week was kind of a down week for me because of that. This week though, I ran 109 miles. … It was almost a little nerve wrecking even trying to come out here and go that fast. I wasn’t sure if the COVID was going to hit me if I really pushed myself. But I went out here to see what would happen and it ended up paying off.
“I was really happy with my time (Sunday). It might’ve been my best 5K yet.”
Annis put together a sizable lead early as the group of runners all zeroed in on the Elkhart County Fairgrounds from the start of the race in downtown Goshen. The whole complexion of the 5K changed though when a train cut off the runners and simultaneously brought to a halt the momentum Annis had built.
Once the train finally made its way past the road, Annis and Kemboi would battle it out neck-and-neck until the finish.
“When that first train stopped us, he actually told me he wasn’t even racing,” said Annis of Kemboi. “He started racing after that because it basically turned into a two-mile. I think his original plan was just a workout, but once the train moved, we both took off and he really made it a race.”
Kemboi held the lead throughout the final lap around the dirt track, but Annis stayed within striking distance the entire way. As Kemboi began to celebrate prematurely near the finish line, Annis bolted for the win. The effort ended up being worth it because Annis passed the leader to win with a time of 16:35.54, compared to Kemboi’s 16:36.08.
The win was his first in two tries at the County Fair staple.
“I was here in 2018 with a friend,” he said. “He wanted me to pace him, so I haven’t really raced the (Parade 5000 Road Run) for the title or anything until this year. It was a big goal for me to win this. I know I wanted to at least try this year and give it my best shot.”
Meanwhile, on the women's side, the top female finisher ended up being Goshen College sophomore Summer Cooper. She finished the race at 20:36.22, which was just enough to best the second-place female finisher in Kayla Casaletto (20:38.04).
Another impressive feat among the hundreds of runners who participated on Sunday came from Mark Furkis. At 65 years old, Furkis finished best in his age group by nearly six minutes with a final time of 21:20.84.
Two years ago, Furkis finished with a time of 19:45. But on a 90-degree day filled with beaming sunshine and a non-existent breeze, the elements made things more difficult this time around.
“I didn’t get the time I wanted,” Furkis said. “But under the circumstances, I felt pretty good. … Honestly, It’s just really great to get back out here after last year. It’s great to see everybody back together. Last year was a struggle to stay motivated with everything going on, so this year has really been a blessing.”
Furkis — a longtime resident of Ligonier — has been running since his high school days at West Noble. He went on to run competitively in college and has continued to run 5K’s ever since. Furkis said he used to average nearly 30 a year, but recently he’s started to cut back a bit.
Furkis has had a chance to be a part of many different 5K and 10K runs over the years, but the one he ran in on Sunday is a special one to him.
“This one is one of my favorites,” he said. “I just like it because it has that small town feel, and you get a lot of local people participating.”
PARADE 5000 ROAD RUN – TOP THREE FINISHERS FROM EACH AGE GROUP
TOP MALE OVERALL: Jordan Annis, 16:35.54
TOP FEMALE OVERALL: Summer Cooper, 20:36.22
FEMALE 0-12: Addeline Primrose 33:41.54, Kellsie Sparke 36:20.32, Kiara Jaberg 36:27
MALE 0-12: Parker Frey 22:41.91, Oakley Stitcher 24:38.87, Kahler Maust 24:53.46
FEMALE 13-15: Gretchen Ludwig 24:58.95, Izzy Snyder 26:31.93, Cassie Hunsburger 27:11.00
MALE 13-15: Marc Hernandez 18:41.91, Otto Richter 18:55.16, Alex Lopez 19:04.40
FEMALE 16-18: Adaline Russell 26:00.62, Carly Yoder 27:11.00, Rylee Weishaupt 27:11.13
MALE 16-18: Casey Quintana 17:45.56, Cole Johnston 17:54.37, Tommy Claxton 18:07.05
FEMALE 19-24: Summer Cooper 20:36.22, Kayla Casaletto 20:38.04, Makayla Collier 23:40.13
MALE 19-24: Merlin Knepp 17:37.23, Juan Perez 18:07.37, Sergio Dela Cruz 18:22.10
FEMALE 25-29: Grace Flint 25:09.45, Hannah Kauffman 26:20.14, Jennifer Schrock 26:20.97
MALE 25-29: Jordan Annis 16:35.54, Nelson Kemboi 16:26.08, Edwin Kimutai 17:47.57
FEMALE 30-34: Ashley Aspy 25:41.35, Jordyn Reid 25:53.39, Diana Contreras 27:50.08
MALE 30-34: Walter Nolasco 19:53.48, Luis Rivera 20:20.81, Elmer Schlabach 20:23.75
FEMALE 35-39: Laura Gillette 21:47.60
MALE 35-39: FG Garcia 18:10.19, Atlee Lambright 18:16.83, Andrew Murto 18:43.55
FEMALE 40-44: Carrie Martin 23:46.67, Beth Johnson 30:33.96, Keri Eby 30:34.02
MALE 40-44: Rustin Nyce 20:34.89, Juan Cortez 23:12.19, Nick Swartzendruber 28:18.84
FEMALE 45-49: Judith Dunithan 30:52.17, Angela Price 31:17.63, Olga Ramirez 33:28.23
MALE 45-49: Hermillo Garcia 19:56.05, Travis Russell 21:59.41, Charles Alleshouse 23:30.26
FEMALE 50-54: Leanne Mckee 26:15.50, Jacqueline Gruet 28:55.66, Tammy Landis 33:47.25
MALE 50-54: Peter Casaletto 18:59.47, Shaun Kern 22:07.34, Francisco Hernandez 23:08.98
FEMALE 60 AND OVER: Gay Lehman 32:05.49, Rachel Shenk 35:17.56
MALE 55-59: Jose De Jesus Davilla Ortiz 23:16.38, Ron Landis 26:25.22, Tom Cartmel 28:13.53
MALE 60 AND OVER: Mark Furkis 21:20.84, Jose Reyes 27:09.30, Steve Chamness 30:01.74
