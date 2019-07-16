Cripe wins Senior Queen title

GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Fair's new Senior Queen is Kathleen Cripe.
Cripe, of New Paris, competed at Jennings Auditorium on the campus of Greencroft Goshen Tuesday night as Ms Elkhart County 4-H Poultry Club.
She is married to Larry and they
have two children and five grandchildren.
She stays busy with her many activities which include the
grandchildren’s 4-H projects and ball games, church activities, Michiana Master Gardener’s Association,
and clogging with the Heartland Country Cloggers. Cripe continues her nursing career at Goshen
Hospital. She also enjoys attending gardening seminars, gardening shows and sharing her
knowledge and gardening experiences with others.
Her court included first runner up Linda Tunks and second runner up Cheryl Gall.
Other awards presented included Ms. Congeniality, Paula Cameron; 4-H Award in Memory of Ginny Nichols, Cheryl Gall; and Community Service Award In memory of Eleanor Morehouse, Linda Tunks.
