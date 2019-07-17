Cork Wagner honored to be grand marshal

NEW PARIS —When Cork Wagner was shot in the head on Sept. 3, 1968, in South Vietnam, he thought he was dead. As he opened his eyes, he realized that the bullet from an AK-47 had passed through his helmet and grazed his head before exiting the helmet, killing the young man standing next to him.
That traumatic experience, combined with his service in the military and serving his community through the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, is credited by Wagner with making him a better man.
His peers who serve with him on the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board respect Wagner’s service and attitude so much they named him this year’s grand marshal of the fair parade.
“There are a whole lot of people who deserve this honor more than me. But I am deeply touched to have been chosen.” Wagner said.
Having been a 4-H member in his youth, Wagner was drafted into the military after he left 4-H. After basic training, he was sent to South Vietnam. According to him, that is a period in his life when he learned some of the most important life lessons he has ever received – lessons that “couldn’t have been bought for a million dollars.”
One of those priceless lessons was how valuable human life is. When he had his near-death experience and his friend next to him was killed, he realized just how quickly a human life can end.
He also learned that sometimes, the person next to you is the one who saves your life. So, according to Wagner, it is incredibly important to be respectful to others.
“We have to respect our fellow human beings,” he said.
After he left the military with two purple hearts and a bronze star for valor, he moved to Syracuse, where he began what he refers to as his “rebellious” period. It was during that time he met his future wife, Jan. They have now been married for 45 years and have two sons, Benjamin, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Toronto Blue Jays and Ryan, an executive chef.
Following his departure from the military, Wagner returned home and eventually again became involved with the Elkhart County 4-H fair, this time as an event leader, particularly helping with the tractor pull.
His guidance of the tractor pull has resulted in the event growing in stature and reach.
He smiled before noting that, “In the beginning, the tractor pull was a Class-C state sanctioned tractor pull. That’s about the lowest you can go while still being sanctioned by the state. Today, it’s the number one attended event at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.”
Wagner has now been involved with the fair since the mid-1980s. In addition to the important life-lessons he learned in the military, he attributes his fair experience as a major teacher in his life.
His work with the fair has taught him that advice from others and fair thinking leads to good decisions.
Both the fair and the 4-H program have taught Wagner that one must think carefully about how their decision will affect others, according to Wagner. He also believes that one shouldn’t try to micro-manage people who know their area.
“It’s amazing how many things you can learn from keeping your mouth shut.” Wagner said.
The 4-H fair has played a huge role in Elkhart County, in Wagner’s opinion. He attributes the fair’s success to the ability to adapt and change, including adding new faces to the fair board.
“Different people produce different ideas. Things are constantly changing and that’s what makes our fair so great.” Wagner said. “Old things pass, but with time, new and better things come.”
Wagner has successfully led the tractor pull for a number of years, and serves on the governance and policy review committees. The tractor pull has been a premier 4-H fair event, attracting thousands of people each year. The event has gained national recognition as part of the Lucas Oil tractor pro-pulling series.
In addition to his activity in the tractor pull, Wagner was also the fair board president in 2006.
As Wagner leaned back in his chair, he spoke with a slight smile.
“You know, if my life were to end today, I would be completely happy with the one I’ve lived.”
