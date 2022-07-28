GOSHEN — The feathers were flying at the 4-H Poultry Barn Thursday afternoon with the kick-off of the annual 4-H Poultry Fly-Off competition at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
“Today we’re doing the 4-H Poultry Fly-Off,” said Valerie Jacobs, organizational leader of the Poultry Club. “So, the kids have registered their birds, and then we’re going to put them up there on the perch, and then we gently coax them out — with paper towels if needed — and then we see how far they fly.”
The Poultry Fly-Off is split into three categories based on the weight of the birds. A club leader — typically Jacobs — stands on the launching pad where the 4-H’ers hand off their chickens to her. The bird then goes into the barn-like launching pad and is gently nudged to encourage it to fly.
When the bird finally lands, the distance is measured and the bird that flies the farthest before touching the ground wins. 4-H’ers win a prize for first through third place for each category, for a total of nine winners who receive prizes.
“This is probably our most popular event of the fair,” Jacobs added of the Poultry Club. “And this is open class, for all age groups. It’s just a matter of bird size. So, it’s open to everyone.”
Taking first place in the Bantam Class of the 4-H Poultry Fly-Off Thursday was Clarabelle Yoder, 10, of Millersburg, whose entry, affectionately named “Russell Crow,” had one of the more interesting names — and one of the longest flights at over 21 feet — of the event.
“This is my first time competing,” Yoder said with a shy smile. “I think I did OK.”
In addition to the flying poultry, a big part of the fly-off’s fun is catching the birds after they land.
For this year’s event, 2022 4-H Fair Queen Samantha Markham and 2022 Senior Queen Maureen Kercher joined 2022 Fair President Michael Christofeno in helping to snag the chickens once they touched down following their flight. The three got plenty of exercise — and cheers from the watching crowd — as they laughed and ran after the birds with nets to catch them before they could make an escape.