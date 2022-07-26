GOSHEN — On Tuesday the Senior Citizen Cookie Baking Contest took place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
“I enjoy baking for my family and I just love a little competition,” said participant Becky Caffee. “I find a recipe that looks good when I bake them for my family, and when it’s their favorite then it’s a special recipe.”
Fun is a common word that people use to describe this competition.
“It’s fun, it’s easy, and it’s something I know how to do,” said Beth Shank.
Carolynn Riddle also shares her thoughts.
“I would enter a recipe, but then I started entering just for fun,” she said.
Winners for the three different categories include:
Drop:
1) Carolynn Riddle
2) Becky Caffee
3) Georgia Gouin
Bar:
1) Becky Caffee
2) Ruth Roberts
3) Karen Meade
Formed:
1) Carolynn Riddle
2) Becky Caffee
3) Deb Roe
To learn more visit www.4hfair.org.