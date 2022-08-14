ELKHART — This fall, the Elkhart County Symphony celebrates 75 years of making music with a season featuring collaborations with community artists, a concert of selections from the symphony’s first-ever public performance, and Beethoven’s timeless Symphony No. 9.
The symphony is offering five tickets for the price of four with their season ticket package for the upcoming 2022-23 Diamond Jubilee concerts. The season tickets went on sale Monday. Individual concert tickets go on sale today.
Packages for the five-performance season range from $40 for students to $120 for mezzanine seating, with the discounted pricing that offers five tickets for the price of four at every level.
The Goshen College Choirs, Camerata Singers, the regional professional choir, and the stylings of singer-songwriter Abbie Thomas, also of Goshen, will be among the symphony’s musical collaborators over the course of the season.
The symphony kicks off the Diamond Jubilee season at 4 p.m. September 11 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens with Broadway in the Gardens and the return of guest soloist Brian Major, baritone.
Other season highlights include:
•Nov. 20: “Ode to Joy,” Beethoven’s Symphony No.9, a concert at Sauder Hall with the Goshen College Choirs and Camerata Singers
•Feb. 5: Elkhart County Symphony Legends, a concert featuring the Concord High School Orchestra and guest soloist Betsy Jaffee
•March 26: 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration, a concert featuring works performed at the first-ever symphony concert in 1948
•May 14: Music of our Home, Elkhart County, a concert featuring Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 and guest artist singer-songwriter Abbie Thomas
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling The Lerner Theatre box office at 574-293-4469.