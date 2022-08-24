ELKHART — In an effort to improve connectivity for students in its district, Elkhart Community Schools has partnered with enFocus to provide families with a comprehensive map of all open Wi-Fi locations throughout the area.
The Elkhart Open Wi-Fi Map features over 100 locations including elementary schools Mary Daly, Mary Feeser, Woodland, and Cleveland, as well as North Side Middle School and Elkhart High School. Parks included on the map are MacNaughton and Beardsley. There are also coffee shops and restaurants such as Steelyard Coffee Co., Biggby Coffee, Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and also ETHOS, and the Elkhart Public Library’s Cleveland Branch.
A nonprofit that attracts talent to regional organizations to drive innovation and build stronger communities, enFocus said in a press release that recent census data indicates at least 22% of students in the 18 schools throughout the Elkhart Community Schools district, an estimated 2,600 students, lack at-home internet connectivity, meanwhile 15% of students rely on mobile data plans alone.
“Further, a focus group with Elkhart Community School students in grades 9-12 conducted last April, revealed that the internet is their preferred information source and without the internet 85% of their school work would not be completed,” the release said. “The research is clear that learning and school work extends beyond the walls of the classroom.”
The Elkhart Open WiFi Map is an interactive tool that provides the locations, days of week and hours of operation for the over 100 locations in Elkhart that provide free access.
“The WiFi Map is a great resource and one of multiple technology initiatives ECS has launched to enhance student connectivity,” said Jason Inman, Director of Information Technology at Elkhart Community Schools. “Other steps the district has taken to improve student connectivity include extended WiFi around several schools that will automatically connect to ECS-issued iPads and LTE iPads with cellular data for those who do not have at-home internet. We are always looking for additional connectivity solutions and will continue to share opportunities with our families as they become available.”
The WiFi Map can be found digitally on the Elkhart Community Schools Technology Service website at apps.elkhart.k12.in.us/techservices.
Print copies of the WiFi Map will also be distributed through schools in the early weeks of the school year. The map will also be available on the City of Elkhart homepage at elkhartindiana.org.