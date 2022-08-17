ELKHART — In its first year as a merged school, the Elkhart football team went 9-1, winning a Class 6A sectional title before losing a nailbiter to Merrillville in the regional.
Last season didn’t see quite as much success, though, as the Lions struggled to a 5-5 record, which including a first-round exit in the postseason to Penn.
With a lot of skill players set to return, however, expectations are high once again for Elkhart and first-year head coach Romison Saint-Louis in 2022.
“We’ve got a good group,” Saint-Louis said. “We’ve got a really good group of seniors; good group of leaders. The kids are fun to be around, and I think that’s important. They enjoy being here. They work tremendously hard. They’ve been in a good program already. The thing I really enjoy with this group is they go with the flow.”
Saint-Louis takes over for Josh Shattuck, who spent five years coaching within the Elkhart system (three years at Elkhart Central, two at Elkhart High). Shattuck took a new coaching job in his hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the offseason.
While Saint-Louis is in his first year as the head coach of the Lions, he isn’t a stranger to Elkhart or being a head coach. He was a defensive coordinator at Elkhart Memorial for three seasons before taking the head coaching job at Peru High School in 2018. After an 0-10 first season coaching the Tigers, Saint-Louis led Peru to records of 6-6, 7-2 and 8-3 records in the respective next three seasons.
Since taking over as head coach in April, Saint-Louis has stressed one key thing to his players.
“Consistency,” Saint-Louis said. “Consistency in everything we do. … You’ll see that — maybe it’s missed plays or attendance for some kids — they’re just not consistent, and that’s what we’re lacking. Once we get that, we’re going to be pretty lethal.”
An area that could be a huge plus for Elkhart this season is the running back position. With injuries to players like Gavin Houser and Christian Khamkeuang early in 2021, then-junior Aalias Leonard stepped up to be primary running back for the Lions. He would finish with 1,032 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, averaging 103 yards rushing a game.
Fortunately for Elkhart, all three of those players are back this season, with Leonard and Houser being seniors and Khamkeuang a junior. Junior Leonardo Castro — who had 44 yards rushing in his lone appearance last year — returns as well.
“In the backfield, we have four kids that I wouldn’t second guess giving them the football,” Saint-Louis said. “Obviously, all four of them are not going to be in at the same time and they’re going to be playing other positions. But what that does is alleviate the pressure off of each one. They all have different skill sets; that’s the beautiful thing.”
Elkhart appears to be deep at the wide receiver position as well, as its top two players at the position a season ago — now-seniors Rodney Gates (426 yards, four touchdowns) and Jaqaveion Echols (277 yards, one touchdown) — are back.
The signal caller also returns, as senior Brady Krueper is back after starting all 10 games for the Lions last year. The then-junior had an up-and-down campaign a season ago, finishing with 1,349 passing yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions on 183 pass attempts.
“We’re going to give our playmakers the ball and run behind our offensive line,” Saint-Louis said.
Defensively, the top-four leading tacklers for Elkhart last year have all graduated. This will leave the likes of Houser, senior defensive backs Braden Cook and Sam Russo and junior defensive lineman Darreon Newson, among others, to lead a new-look Lions defense.
“Defensively, we’re going to run to the football like crazy and make plays,” Saint-Louis said.
For Saint-Louis, the regular season this year is all about making sure his team is ready for the competition level that’s seen at the Class 6A level in Indiana.
“We did the best we could to litter our summer scrimmages to face some 6A-level competition because I want them to see it’s different,” Saint-Louis said. “In our conference, we have good teams, right? But it’s not 6A, and there’s a difference. There’s a speed difference, and what we’ve done is we’ve faced some good teams at the 6A level (in the summer). … Elkhart is a little bit behind in 6A football because we haven’t been 6A, so there’s some things we have to do on our end to prepare for 6A action.”
2022 ELKHART FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Rodney Gates SR WR 6’1” 177
2 Sam Russo SR DB 5’10” 160
3 Quinn Rost SO QB/DB 5’10” 165
4 Tre’Vonn Brown SR WR/DB 6’2” 186
5 Javien Sharp JR RB/DB 5’10” 160
6 Logan Jellison JR DL 6’4” 210
7 Darreon Newson JR DB 6’0” 172
9 Maurice Harris JR ILB 6’0” 180
10 Max Huckleberry JR OLB 6’0” 165
11 Nathan Munson JR TE/DL 6’2” 225
12 Caleb Funnell SR DB 5’10” 160
13 Brady Krueper SR QB 6’2” 200
14 Kam Williams JR WR 6’0” 160
15 Brandon Sardi SO WR 5’8” 130
16 Carson Pollard SO DB 5’5” 109
17 Cade Tyrakowski SO WR/DB/P 5’9” 153
18 Braden Cook SR DB 6’1” 180
19 Chase Bussard FR QB/DB 5’9” 155
20 Londyn Johnson SO OLB 5’8” 146
21 Jaqaveion Echols SR WR/DB 6’1” 175
22 Gavin Houser SR RB/OLB 6’0” 180
23 Germari James SR WR 5’7” 150
24 Preston Stimac SR ILB 5’10” 208
25 Leo Castro JR LB 5’11” 170
26 Oliver Yeakey JR LB 5’9” 160
27 Christian Khamkeuang JR RB 5’10” 178
28 Chris Williams SR WR 6’3” 175
29 Javin Sanders JR RB/DB 5’8” 140
30 Kirk Tapp SO DB 5’4” 170
32 Kauilin Price SO DL 5’7” 198
33 Aalias Leonard SR RB/DB 5’10” 198
34 Conner Dow SO RB/ILB 5’8” 167
35 Blake Jones SO WR/DB 6’1” 150
36 Tyrique House SO DL 5’9” 195
38 Chance McCollough SO OLB 5’10” 160
40 Gavin McMillan SO OLB 5’9” 151
41 Aaron Cuningham SR DB 6’0” 160
43 Jairo Gomez-Herrera SO ILB 5’9” 170
44 Dominic Iocco JR ILB 5’8” 155
46 Ben Cole SO DB 5’11” 155
47 Alveron Mitchell JR ILB 5’10” 156
48 Kadyn Donovan SO ILB 5’6” 190
49 Keelin Fred SO TE/ILB 5’9” 177
50 Ezequiel Ramirez JR OL 5’8” 250
51 Drayton Baer JR DL 6’3” 272
52 Garrett Danaher SO OL 6’2” 268
53 Victor Argueta JR OL 6’3” 200
54 Jose Moran-Linn JR OL 6’0” 283
55 Moses Fortoso SR DL 5’5” 250
56 Luke Davis SR OL 5’11” 250
57 Marcus Williams SR OL 5’10” 249
58 Cesar Quevedo SO OL 5’9” 210
59 EJ Aguirre JR DL 5’11” 266
60 George Dibley JR OL 6’1” 230
61 Gavin Ludy SO OL 5’7” 235
62 Abraham Aklassou SR DL 5’10” 403
63 Logan Mitchell JR OL 6’2” 360
64 Evan Walters SO OL 5’8” 230
65 Ian Enfield JR DL 5’11” 350
66 Brayden Jellison SR OL/DL 6’4” 290
68 Harrison Thompson SO OL 6’1” 280
69 Trenton Bias SO DL 5’11” 216
70 Landon Miller JR OL 6’1” 260
71 Armando Rodriguez JR OL 5’11” 290
72 Ethan Mann SO OL 6’6” 240
73 Brandon Witte JR OL 6’2” 260
74 Gaven Butler JR OL 6’2” 260
75 Raekwon Lemons SR OL 6’4” 335
77 Cordarrll Mcfee SO OL/DL 6’3” 315
78 Manual Escobar SO OL 5’10” 192
79 Shaun Werbiansky JR OL 5’11” 259
81 Zach Anderson SO WR/DB 5’10” 155
82 Jordan Nusbaum SR DB 6’1” 154
84 Owen Atkinson SO DB 5’5” 132
85 Camryn Perkins SO RB/DB 5’1” 131
87 Brady Clark SR TE/LS 5’10” 180
88 Jeremiah Aguilera SO K 5’8” 140
91 Taona Aipira SR DL 5’7” 230
92 Javier Fernandez Galan SR DB 6’3” 160
95 Joe’Aun Oliver SR DL 6’8” 195
96 Anthony Leonard SO ILB 6’0” 187
98 Tumarye Morris JR TE/DE 6’2” 200
Head coach: Romison Saint-Louis (1st year at Elkhart; 21-21 in four seasons at Peru)
Assistant coaches: Daniel Chrzan, Travon Curry, Jarvis Edison, Ted Elli, Matt Erlacher, Brandon Fossett, Bryan Fossett, Daryl Franklin, JJ Jackson, Ed Johnson, Ben Kain, Jonathon Kirkton, David Link, Ondrace Malone, Scott McDougall, Jeff Miller and Tracy Sheppard
Managers: Emma Westfall, Grace Wesselhoft, Alani Guzman Rios, Prashanti Morris, Dylan Hochstetler, Maleah Jackson, Makayla Cardoza, Nilah Payton, Ah-Mirah Washington, Andrea Aguilar, Axel Coronado-Fernandez and Keaton Anderson