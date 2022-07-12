ELKHART — An Elkhart man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
James Wakeland, 70, died after the 2019 Ford Fusion he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Mack driven by Dennis Marks, 60, Osceola, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The crash took place on C.R. 26, nearing C.R. 7, west of Dunlap. Wakeland died at the scene but Marks was not injured, and Wakeland was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release added. The crash remains under investigation.