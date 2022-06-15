Elkhart man killed in crash near Goshen

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man has been killed in a motorcycle/pickup crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday afternoon.
Jacob Smith, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of C.R. 27 and C.R. 20, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release.
A Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Harold Hargrove, 80, Goshen, had been stopped in a private driveway in the 58000 block of C.R. 27, waiting to make a left turn, to the south, onto C.R. 27. When he pulled into the roadway, his vehicle was struck by a 1981 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by Smith.
Smith was given life saving measures but was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, Mary Carlin, 37, sustained serious injuries and was flown to Memorial Hospital.
Neither Hargrove or his passenger, Joyce Hargrove, 66, were harmed, and no citations have been issued as the crash remains under investigation.