The Elkhart Fire Department (EFD) was dispatched to a single family residential structure for a possible fire. The fire was called in by an Elkhart Police Department (EPD) Officer who was in the area. EFD responded quickly and arrived with heavy fire and smoke conditions showing along the first floor coming from the front of the structure. Fire attack lines were pulled but due to the initial conditions, the fire department went into defensive attack until conditions improved. EPD officers were on scene and sheltered the occupant from the weather. The occupant advised everyone was out of the home and no one was injured. Once fire conditions improved EFD personnel entered the structure to continue fire attack and perform a primary search of the home for victims. No victims were found and fire suppression efforts continued. After approximately two hours the fire was deemed under control with only minor hot spots noted during overhaul. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported at the time of the fire. Once the fire was completely extinguished and safety survey completed, a fire scene investigation was completed. The structure was secured by 1-800 Board Up and the occupant left to stay with family members.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.

