The City of Elkhart recognizes the passing of one of its staff members.
Rob Miller worked for the City of Elkhart as a Utility Operator in the Public Works department for 18 years, according to a news release. He passed away on Monday after a brief battle with COVID-19, at the age of 55.
Rob took immense pride in his work and was dedicated to providing Elkhart with safe water. Left to remember him are his wife, Tammie, his three daughters, his grandchild, extended
family, friends, and his colleagues at City of Elkhart Public Works.
Rob was an exemplary public servant who regularly went well beyond his job duties to help his
colleagues and make city operations run more smoothly. We are so grateful for his service and
dedication to this city.
