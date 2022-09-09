STATEHOUSE (Sept. 9, 2022) – Elkhart County legislators invite local college students and recent graduates of all majors to apply for a paid internship with Indiana House Republicans.
State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) said House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly as they work at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes at the end of April. She said internships are available in several departments and are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate students and recent graduates.
"Whether it's writing, researching or helping constituents, House interns can put the skills they are developing in college to good use while learning new ones along the way," King said. "This experience is one-of-a-kind, and I hope to see local students at the Statehouse during the upcoming legislative session."
Paid, spring-semester intern positions are full time, Monday through Friday, and include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student's college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
According to State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart), students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, policy, and communications and media relations.
"Members and staff value the interns who join our team during session and invest in their professional development," Miller said. "In fact, many House staffers got their start as interns, and they want to make sure participants benefit from the unique opportunity as much as they did."
"Through this internship program, Hoosiers starting their careers can gain professional experience as they get paid," said State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola). "This is a good opportunity to work with state legislators and make connections, which can go a long way in a competitive job market."
Wesco said to learn more and apply online before the Oct. 31 deadline, visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship.