ELKHART — The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County’s school board forum Thursday for Elkhart Community Schools and Concord Community Schools offered a deeper understanding of many of the candidates for the upcoming election in those school districts.
The meeting took place at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Elkhart.
As with the Goshen and Middlebury school board forum held Wednesday, the League of Women Voters sent a list of nearly 15 questions to each of the candidates with topics ranging from critical race theory to LBGTQ, bullying, and many more. Emceeing for the evening was Elkhart Judge Jim Rieckhoff.
In Concord Community Schools, a total of eight people are running for the available three positions. In District one, candidates are Jennifer Davis, Mike Malooley, and Tara Towner. In District 2, candidates are Crystal Kidder, Stacy McDowell, Fikre Menbrere, Jared Sponseller, and Damion Steele This year’s election permits no more than one from District 2. Kidder and Menbrere were not in attendance for the school board forum
In Elkhart Community Schools, at-large candidates vying for two seats are Mike Burnett, Shelby Choquette, Kellie Mullins, Charles Taylor, Emily Toledo, and Bessie Wall. In District B, Jeffrey Bliler and Rodney Hohman. Choquette, Taylor, and Hohman were not in attendance.
Jennifer Davis
Davis is an incumbent of Concord Community School’s District 1, seeking re-election after serving eight years on the board. She’s a transplant to the community but moved to find the best public education for her daughter.
An accountant by trade, Davis told voters that she has a strong financial background to bring to the board.
“We approve the budget, we hire the superintendent and we’re basically a government of sorts,” Davis said. We’re here to be partners with our administration and our superintendent.”
She told voters that students deserve the best education, and taxpayers deserve fiscal responsibility.
“Each individual board member brings their own unique skills to the board,” Davis continued. “Each individual board member brings their own unique skills to the board. I’m an accountant. I feel it gives me a solid background for understanding the finances and fiscal responsibilities of operating a large school corporation. As a board, we must not only provide the best staff and programming, and facilities for our students, but again, you have to do it in a fiscally responsible way.”
She said the board continues to be aware that the referendum failure indicates taxpayer opinion on spending and they work to be good stewards of the funds they do have.
“I really believe that the top goal of a school board member is to support the important work that’s already happening in our schools while listening to the voices of our communities so that our hopes and dreams and the dreams of our students are aligned," she said.
Mike Malooley
Malooley calls himself a long-time veteran of the criminal justice system, currently working as a juvenile probation officer. He has two children and a wife who teaches in another district. He spoke on accountability in a light different from many other candidates.
“Recently there’s phenomenon of increased scrutiny of school boards, this call for accountability of our school boards is a relatively recent phenomena,” Malooley said, explaining that the idea comes from schools in Virginia where topics such as Critical Race Theory came under fire. “What I want to point out is down there, that kind of stuff is nothing new… you may have heard it called ‘political correctness’ back in the day. The school board down there was nothing new. They had been there for years. What was new was somebody started paying attention to what was going on in their school system and rightfully so. We should be holding our leaders accountable. We should be paying attention to what’s going on in our school board.”
He explained that during last year’s failed referendum for the district, the school board heard it constituents ask them to stop what they called wasteful spending. At a recent board meeting where the board discussed budget, only two people attended, Malooley said.
“Relationship and accountability run hand in hand,” Malooley said. “Relationship with the school board means that we show up to our school board meetings and we’re there not just when we’re mad…And we are there so often that they start to think we might be on the payroll as well.”
Malooley suggested that his positions in law enforcement have helped him to learn to develop relationships, and have productive conversations even when parties are angered.
“I want to make sure that we have that relationship so that we can accomplish what we need to day-after-day so that our children have what it is that they need in order to succeed," he said.
Tara Towner
Selected for the board in District 1 two months ago, Towner has two children in the district and says they’re here motivation for being a part of the board.
“We moved to Concord School District about eight years ago and it was purposeful,” Towner said. “We wanted to send out kids to Concord Community Schools.”
When she sent her oldest to school for the first time, she admits, she was scared. Her husband told her the best way to curb that fear was to get involved. Since then, she’s been a PTO president, board member, and an office substitute.
“Being in those buildings has given me the chance to see the schools and the wonderful things that we do but also the struggles that our teachers face daily trying to give our children the best education that they can,” she said.
Her goals for the board are to help every child succeed. Make sure teachers have the resources they need to do their jobs well, and listen to the community.
“I know as a parent there’s things we can do better — we need to make sure our children continue to be challenged,” Towner said. “Our goal at Concord should be to produce students who are not just academic masters, but have skills in problem-solving, in creative thinking, in teamwork that will make them successful learners after they leave our doors in whatever path they choose to go down.”
She impressed upon the importance of hearing the community.
“I have been proud to be a part of the team that has been in place right now," she said. "I think that we can continue to do grew thing for our schools and for our students and I’m excited to see what our teamwork can bring about when we come together, work towards the common goal of helping our students, and how we can come to a point where we have a great school system.”
Stacy McDowell
The first candidate in attendance to speak from District 2 was Stacy McDowell.
McDowell has three children in the district and is a nurse by trade. She explained that her journey to the school board began a few years ago as she struggled with the success of one of her children in school.
“I felt like I was met with a lot of resistance and excuses," McDowell explained. "I had to hire outside resources on my own time with my own finances to get the academic testing that he needed to get to the bottom of the problem. It felt sort of adversarial, so I’m here running for school board as a parent who hopes for better partnerships with teachers and school administrators.”
McDowell continued to explain that supports parent choice through voucher programs and charter schools, stating that it opens opportunities for parents who may not be able to afford public education.
“Just so you know my standpoint on a few things, I believe ideologies belong with the families,” McDowell told voters. “Schools should be non-partisan and apolitical. The focus should be on academic excellence.”
She told voters that she is a fiscal conservative and would use tax dollars for academic excellence and that she supports student pathways to trade.
She also addressed questions she’s received since tossing her hat into the ring.
McDowell also told voters she’s against CRT, although she knows it’s not currently being taught in Concord schools.
Jared Sponseller
Incumbent Jared Sponseller is seeking re-election in District 2. Sponseller also boasts significant background in finance as a CFO, and has a lot of volunteer experience including school board, where he was chosen through an application process in 2020 after a board member passed.
“I want to continue serving as a member of the Concord school board because I believe a strong public school is a critical pillar for a strong community,” Sponseller said. “I want to continue serving on the Concord school board to continue giving back to the community that has been so great to my family and me.”
He honored the district for the education it provided his three children.
“Having these experiences as a volunteer and through professional work have given me the perspective needed to serve our community on the Concord school board and I look forward to continuing to do so,” Sponseller said. “If re-elected to the school board, I intend to continue working with our superintendent and other school board members to continue making Concord great for our students, staff, and community members.”
He added that he looks forward to lending his expertise in finance and finds it important work.
“We are in the final stages of creating a strategic plan that will guide our district into the next five years and beyond,” Sponseller said, adding that the plan includes four pillars: student engagement and academic success, student wellbeing, thriving staff, and community building. “All this provides the foundation for the desire to create strong team work and collaboration between Concord school board, the community we represent, district and building administrators, teachers and staff, and most importantly, our customers — the students and families.”
Damion Steele
The final District 2 candidate, Damion Steele boasts a PhD in public policy and administration, is a disabled veteran, and currently works for the Veteran’s Health Administration. He has two children in the district and said he was motivated to run for the board because he feels strongly about public service, having spent time on East Side’s PTO, among serving on other boards.
“I try to spend as much time at extracurricular activities as I can,” he said. “Especially those that suppose the school system and the PTOs as economically as possible.”
From there, Steele went on to question the motives of some of the candidates running for office.
“While all schools desire to be fiscally sound, there is a thriving cancer among us that opposes the proper usage of tax funding for education and needed updates to facilities,” Steele said. “One of my opponents was instrumental in the elimination of much-needed funds via the referendum that was repealed last year and remains active as a disruptive force at school board meetings, spreading disinformation and misinformation on Facebook and NextDoor social media.”
He told voters that the loss of the funds even impacted teacher schedules, and also questioned candidates who homeschool their children rather than sending them to public schools.
“There’s been a lot of talk from my opponents about standing up about CRT and other topics they don’t understand or are afraid of discussing," he said. "Teaching real history and equality isn’t something that should be fueling outrage, but neither is it taught in our school system, but it throws red meat to a specific base.
"Further, personal politics and religion have no place in our school system and book banning? Some of the best books I ever read were on the ‘banned books’ list. While school board positions are nonpartisan, my opponents go out of their way to let you know where their political affiliations lie.”
Mike Burnett
The first of the Elkhart school board candidates to speak, Mike Burnett, a candidate vying for one of two at-large seats, told voters that while his kids go to Middlebury Community Schools, they were his reason for running for the school board in the community in which he resides.
He told the voters he wants to focus on teacher retention because he knows his daughter would really struggle if her teacher left.
“One day I was sitting at work and I got a phone call from an unknown number and I answered it and it was somebody asking me if I’d be interested in running for my local school board because there were vacant seats," Burnett said. "There just weren’t enough people that were doing it. Normally, I’d say no. I’ve got enough stuff going on. I’ve got four kids and I’ve got better things to do, but when I come back and I think about my three-year-old and how bad she needs what she’s getting, I couldn’t say no… I’m all about my kids and I’m all about your kids, and that’s why I’m running for school board.”
Burnett said teacher retention is important, but he doesn’t think it’s fair to ask teachers to fund their own job.
“If we work for a job, our job should provide to us whatever we need to do that job,” Burnett said. “I know nobody really likes buying school supplies but we continue to do it because at the end of the day it’s for our kids.”
A product of Elkhart Central High School himself, Burnett said the school board that lead the schools then built him, offering him a career center that transformed his future and gave him the career her has today. He added that schools should offer programs outside of college readiness programs for students.
“At the end of the day, we need to do whatever we need to do for our kids,” he said.
Kellie Mullins
Incumbent of the at-large seat, Kellie Mullins told voters that she was sent to Elkhart Community Schools to live with her mom after her father found out the career center offered cosmetology for free.
“We need to be mindful of what we are doing because really we are only as strong as when we work together,” Mullins said. “When I think about what can make our school better, it’s just our teachers and our staff, it’s not just being fiscally responsible, it’s not just about our parents. It’s also very much about academics. We are wearing our teacher down with state testing, different things our teachers need to do and we need to take mindful account of what they’re doing and how many hours they’re putting into it.”
She added that she also feels teachers are under attack online regularly.
“We have a lot at Elkhart Community Schools to offer,” she said.
Mullins told the voters that parental involvement, fiscal responsibility, and vibrant schools are essential to bringing people into the Elkhart community.
“No matter how much money we have, if we aren’t doing the right thing with it — to encourage our parents to be involved and to keep our teachers strong and mindful, being fiscally responsible, keeping our schools safe, letting our community know that they can believe in Elkhart Community Schools and that they can send their children here…We need to take into account what we need to do to make our schools stronger,” she said.
She added that it’s the school board’s responsibility to have a relationship with stakeholders and to do what’s right for student education.
“My intention is to stay very mindful of what we can do to bring our community schools back up to the level that it deserves to be,” Mullins said.
Emily Toledo
Candidate Emily Toledo is a community advocate professionally, working for the Drug-Free Partnership of Elkhart County.
“As I work in the community, I see all the great things we’re doing and I almost question, when I got into the schools, ‘Why aren’t we asking them? Why aren’t we asking them for help?’” Toledo said. “Our community is great and we have tons of help that we can help with our families. It’s just that we don't connect all of them and I am a connector. That’s one I want to do with the board is be a voice for all the other voices, I suppose, that we don’t have to put it all on our shoulders ourselves.”
She explained that the board should be asking for assistance from the community to support students within the community. She explained that by educating students who are English Learners, she sees their struggles with literacy.
She’s also a supporter of teachers, who she says don’t get the support they need.
“I want to make sure that there’s accountability and that we’re including everyone and where they’re at, and I want to make sure the board represents what we have in our school system,” she said, adding that about 35% of students in the district are Hispanic and they lack a voice on the school board.
“If you were working in an office in the real world, the office wouldn’t function but we’re expecting some of these teachers to function without appropriate staff and that’s hard,” Toledo said.
“I go into all the high schools in Elkhart County and all the middle schools,” Toledo said. “I get to see a perspective of all the schools and sometimes we think there’s something wrong with our school. There’s something wrong with all of our schools, but we have to work together to fix those problems.”
Bessie Wall
The final candidate seeking one of the two at-large seats to speak was Bessie Wall.
“I’m very passionate about quality education and building a strong community,” Wall said. “I believe that everyone has a voice to be heard and by listening and working together, we can reach our goals.”
Wall told voters in attendance that teachers need to be supported, empowered, and not asked to achieve unrealistic goals.
“I’m also a daughter of teachers. I come from a family of teachers,” Wall said. “I have a lot of empathy and understanding of what their needs are.”
Wall’s father was a teacher at Parkside Elementary School for 45 years. No teacher should feel alone, she said.
“The burden is not solely on our teachers, though, it’s on both our parents and teachers and we want to learn to work to look out for the best for our kids," she said. "I believe that by listening and communicating with each other, that we can be successful in this.”
A mother of children in the district, Wall says she understands the value of educational excellence as well.
“I have a heart for the need of the students,” she said. “They need to be given quality education in an environment where they can thrive. I want to make a difference in the lives of others while continuing to focus on an excellent education for students. I will do everything I can to support education for students and support for teachers and parents.”
Jeffrey Bliler
The only candidate of two to come to the forum in District B, Jeffrey Bliler admitted that a community tragedy sparked his decision to run for school board.
Bliler is the grandfather of Rio Allred, a seventh grader who committed suicide in March.
“When we started having problems at the school I assumed somebody else had that under control and it was being taken care of," Bliler said. "When we had meetings at the principal’s office, I assumed somebody had that under control and it was being taken care of. I think you all know how that ended. That was my motivation and is my motivation to get involved. At first, when I started down this journey, I was looking for somebody to blame. I wanted to blame the administration, wanted to blame the teachers, wanted to blame the principals, wanted to blame the kids. This is hard. It’s hard for everybody. We need to find a way to work together to bridge that gap.”
“It’s easy to stand up here and say ‘I’m right. My decisions are right. The way I look at the world is right and your way is wrong, and you just have to accept that and we all have to move on,’ but it’s not that simple," he said. "Elkhart Community Schools has a budget almost twice the amount Elkhart city has. Elkhart schools has $172 million a year, and yet our kids are failing miserably. The kids who go off that and have acceptable scores at the end of the school year, the percentage is in the teens.”
He explained that the tremendous racial, religious, and socioeconomic diversity creates a struggle for the district.
“Until we bridge the gap and we work together to try and overcome and surpass all of those obstacles in our way, we’re never going to get any better,” he said.
To view the full forum and stay up-to-date on future debates, visit the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LWVEC.