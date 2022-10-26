ELKHART — Halloween family events are set for the final ArtWalk of the 2022 season from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, with Trick-or-Treat on Main Street in downtown Elkhart.
Bring the entire family to downtown Elkhart for a night of Halloween fun! Lowdmouf Entertainment presents Trick-or-Treat on Main Street with local merchants. Make sure to be on Civic Plaza between 5:20 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. to see a special “Thriller” flash mob by Epic Dance Studios.
At 5:30 p.m. there will be a costume contest. Categories are kids up to 12, teens and adults, and canines. Register at the Premier Arts booth on Civic Plaza starting at 5 p.m.
Starting at 6 p.m. listen to the final Lerner on the Lawn concert of the season, featuring the popular Larger Than Life boy band.
Civic Plaza will host a Well-Crafted market that will include artisans and performers. A very special guest this month is nonprofit partner Parks and Recreation of the City of Elkhart.
Other highlights include:
• Painting — The Art Depot's free monthly community art project and an opportunity to create some spooky paintings.
• Volunteer — Booths from nonprofit partners including Elkhart Health Department, City of Elkhart Parks & Recreation, Ruthmere Mansion Campus, and Premier Arts.
• Every month, families are encouraged to submit their children’s artwork at the Elkhart Public Library Downtown from 3 - 5 p.m. prior to ArtWalk.
For more information on ArtWalk or to get involved, visit www.elkhartartwalk.com or on social media www.facebook.com/elkhartartwalk or www.instagram.com/elkhartartwalk.