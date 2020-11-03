Elkhart County residents may not know the results of elections tonight.
Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson explained in a text, "I don't think we're going to be done tonight. The scanning of the absentee by-mail ballots is a slower process than the absentee in-person ballots."
In the event, election results are not in tonight, The Goshen News will publish what information we do have in Wednesday's edition. If results are announced Wednesday, we will make those announcements online as soon as they are made public. Results will then be published in Thursday's edition.
