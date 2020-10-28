Third in a series
GOSHEN — With less than a month remaining until the 2020 presidential election, Goshen Republican Steven Jarvis hasn’t wavered in his plan to vote for Donald Trump on Election Day.
As a self-avowed longtime conservative, Jarvis, 61, voted for Trump back in 2016. It’s a vote he plans to repeat Nov. 3, a fact which he says is due in large part to Trump’s pro-life stance on abortion.
“President Trump continues to be a pro-life president, and that is something that is number one for me,” Jarvis said, noting that as an Evangelical Christian, he can’t see himself supporting any candidate who is not pro-life. “The unborn, they can’t speak for themselves, so you really need someone to speak on their behalf. I strongly believe in women’s rights, but unfortunately, when it comes down to a choice between a child’s life, that to me has to take priority, and that is part of my Christian belief. So, it’s very important to me to have a very strong pro-life stance.”
Beyond the pro-life factor, Jarvis pointed to a strong economy as the next most important issue on his radar when it comes to who he’ll be voting for on Election Day.
“Before COVID-19, I feel President Trump was doing a great job with the economy,” Jarvis said. “Now, of course, we have issues with COVID-19 slowing things down a bit, so we need a president who can get us back on track. And I believe he can do that, because he’s already demonstrated that ability.”
Speaking of COVID-19, Jarvis said that while he hasn’t agreed with every aspect of Trump’s response to the virus, he does feel that overall the president and his administration have done an adequate job of responding to the pandemic.
“I think overall they’ve done a pretty good job, because with COVID, there are just a ton of unknowns,” Jarvis said. “The virus came from overseas, from China. That’s been pretty much confirmed. And he did some early actions in terms of restricting travel from Wuhan, which was a great help. We needed to get that done. And I believe that during the early period, when we didn’t even know much about COVID, many more people could have died had he not acted the way he did. So, we did the best that we could with the information that we had.”
Even so, Jarvis said he does wish the president would be more consistent when it comes to wearing a mask, which he said both he and his wife do religiously whenever they leave the house.
“The president, in testing positive for COVID-19, in a way, it was a surprise, because he’s one of the most protected individuals in the country. But then in another way, it’s not, because he hasn’t worn masks as much as I would like to see him wear them,” Jarvis said. “My wife is in a high-risk group, and so am I. We’re elderly, and have some underlying conditions. So, at this point, and in the past, we haven’t gone anywhere without a mask. The key word at this point is ‘mask.’
“In the beginning, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci was saying that masks weren’t really helpful. But then, as we’ve learned more about how important they are, then it became much more important,” he added of the situation. “So, I think that the president, in my opinion, should have worn a mask more often. But it came down to a personal choice. That was his, not mine. Overall, though, I think the administration has handled the pandemic well.”
And as a former reserve police officer with the Goshen Police Department, Jarvis said he also supports Trump’s strong stance on pro-gun rights, adding that he felt Trump’s response to the protests and unrest that followed the recent killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans by police was right on target.
“He has a strong backing of the Second Amendment, which I strongly believe in,” Jarvis said. “Being a former law enforcement officer here in Goshen, I’m very much pro-law enforcement and law and order, and I think the rules should apply to pretty much everyone on that end. And actually, I’m probably even more supportive of him now than I was, considering some of his stances on law and order during this turbulent time.”
So, all things considered, does he think the president has a good shot at securing another four years come Election Day?
“I would like to say that he does,” Jarvis said. “I don’t know that it will be a landslide. It may not be by as much as some people were hoping for. But I do think he will be able to come out ahead based on his past performance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.