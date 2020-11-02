GOSHEN — Voters in the hundreds converged on First Presbyterian Church in downtown Goshen early Monday morning, intent on taking advantage of the final day of early voting in Elkhart County.
Absentee voting in person for the 2020 general election began Oct. 6 and concluded at noon Monday.
A total of four vote centers were made available for early voting in the county, with one each in Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee. However, while voters were able to cast early ballots at the Goshen and Elkhart locations on Monday, early voting at the Middlebury and Nappanee locations officially ended at 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
Doors at First Presbyterian Church opened for early voting at 8 a.m. Monday, and voter turnout was heavy from the get-go, with hundreds having already cast their ballots by mid-morning.
“We actually have close to 300 people here right now,” Jeff Smith, a poll worker at the church, noted of the turnout at around 10 a.m. Monday. “This is as busy as I’ve seen it. We’re looking at about a two-hour wait right now.”
Gabriella Muro, of Goshen, said she made the decision to vote early Monday in order to avoid what she anticipates will likely be even bigger crowds on Election Day.
“I’m a little anxious, because I know that both sides are very opinionated. So, I just wanted to get it over with,” Muro said of voting early.
A first-time voter, Muro said she considers herself staunchly pro-life, and as such felt compelled to cast her vote in favor of Donald Trump over his Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden.
“The main issue for me is abortion,” Muro said of what has been at the top of her list of concerns heading into the election. “I’m against abortion, so I want to vote for a candidate who is against abortion.”
For Jeannie Johanns, of Goshen, a desire to avoid the crowds on Election Day was also what motivated her to head out to the church Monday morning.
“I’m very anxious for the election to be over, so I thought I would come early today and get in line. Everybody else thought that, too,” she said with a chuckle as she scanned the long line of waiting voters snaking around the church parking lot. “It’s very busy in there.”
Johanns, who chose not to share which presidential candidate she was throwing her support behind Monday, noted that the choice has been a particularly difficult one for her, and one she has spent a significant amount of time contemplating.
“You know, I was conflicted all the way up to the voting machine today,” she said of her presidential pick.
As for what issue or issues have been most on her mind heading into the election, Johanns pointed to concerns about taxes as topping her list.
“Taxes are always number one. So, for sure taxes,” she said. “And also, do I want to follow policy or just how I feel? That makes a difference, too.”
But for Sonia Delbrey, a Goshen woman of Puerto Rican descent, there was no hesitation when it came to who she’d be supporting for president Monday morning.
“I’m hoping Biden wins, 100%,” Delbrey said of her vote. “I’m voting for Biden because Trump doesn’t like Hispanic people. He doesn’t like Puerto Rican people. He doesn’t like women. He treats women badly. So, I just don’t like Trump.”
For those who were unable to vote early on Monday, registered voters may still cast their ballots at any of the 29 vote centers in Elkhart County on Election Day. Polls for Tuesday’s election open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
For additional voting information and a list of polling locations, visit the Elkhart County Clerk’s website at https://clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.