GOSHEN — As the presidential and Congressional ballot counts drag on, almost all votes in Elkhart County have been counted, with the exceptions being about 250 provisional ballots and about 300 military ballots. The remaining ballots are not likely to change any of the results of the Republican sweep of local offices.
County Clerk Chris Anderson said Wednesday the counting of absentee ballots was completed at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday.
Anderson said pulling off a successful Election Day in the county, “Is a logistical nightmare,” but a task he and other county election workers enjoy.
Voter turnout was a record number and also neared the record turnout percentage.
Anderson said 74,001 of the 125,302 voters registered in the county participated in the election. The turnout percentage amounted to 59.06, which was short of the record 62.15% recorded in 2008. In 2008, 71,775 of the 115,496 registered voters cast ballots.
Provisional ballots are ballots cast by voters but which may have a problem, such as the voter forgetting their required IDs at the polling location, a mailed-in absentee ballot with a signature on the security envelope that does not match a signature on file, or an issue with a voter being a state resident.
There are also a few oddities, including two absentee ballots that were damaged by U.S. Postal Service machinery, an absentee ballot made unreadable because of coffee spilled on it, another was smeared with peanut butter and jelly and one ballot appears to have been run over by a vehicle multiple times and made unreadable.
There were even a couple of ballots cast Tuesday that were damaged by voters' use of hand sanitizer.
“Alcohol-based hand sanitizers and thermal paper do not mix,” Anderson said. "It just turns it black.”
The next step for election officials is to review the provisional ballots and try to include as many as possible in the final election total.
“We have to make that investigation (of each ballot issue) to determine if that vote should count,” Anderson said of the county’s bi-partisan election board.
The board has until 3 p.m. Nov. 13 under state law to certify the final vote totals from the General Election, Anderson said. The board plans to meet several times before then to review the ballots in question.
Asked about President Donald Trump’s call for an end to “voting” on Election Day, Anderson, himself a Republican, said it is standard practice across the nation for election boards to count ballots after Election Day.
“To the best of my knowledge, there is no state in the United States who certifies on election night,” Anderson said.
He added that all states have a period of time in which to review provisional ballots.
