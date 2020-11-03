GOSHEN — Local Republican incumbents were leading heavily in Statehouse offices Tuesday night.
Voters overwhelmingly were favoring GOP veterans in the Legislature.
Incomplete results as of Tuesday night from media reports include:
INDIANA SENATE
District 9 — Republican Ryan Mishler ahead of Democrat Brandon Cavanaugh 33,702
to 11,151 with 78% of ballots counted.
District 12 — Republican Blake Doriot defeated Democrat Charles Mumaw 28,347 to 11,961 with most Elkhart and Kosciusko county votes counted. There are still about 14,000 Elkhart County absentee ballots remaining to be counted.
Doriot said his return to the Senate means he will be able to work with other legislators to refine the Sexual Assault Victims Rights bill that was adopted into law last year. That bill, know as Senate Bill 146, calls for more timely testing of rape kits and for sexual assault victims to have counselors and advocates available throughout the reporting, investigation and judicial system procedures.
“It passed,” Doriot said of Senate Bill 146. “Then the state police were figuring out how to handle the influx (of rape testing kits).”
He said the House changed some of the wording in the bill and in the 2021 session he believes the Legislature will tackle refining the law.
“A lot of the issues was the storage of the kits and how they are going to do that,” Doriot said. “We are trying to work out a way where we can have local storage, but have it in a place where the state police tracking system will work.”
He said he continues to work on the issue and has a meeting scheduled with forensic nurses this week.
“We are just trying to make it more smooth for victims of sexual assault to get through the worst time of their life and get a proper closure so the proper people are apprehended and justice is served,” he added.
INDIANA HOUSE
District 21 — Republican Timothy Wesco was defeating Democrat Ryan Liedtky 8,765 votes to 4,616 votes with just Elkhart County results reported. St. Joseph County results were not available.
District 22 — Republican Curt Nisly was ahead of Democrat Kelly Thompson 19,814 to 7,659 with most votes counted in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties. About 14,000 Elkhart County absentee ballots were not included in the totals.
District 48 — Republican Doug Miller defeated Democrat Aaron Mishler 13,360 to 6,482 with most Elkhart County votes recorded. About 14,000 absentee ballots remain to be counted.
District 49 — Republican Christy Stutzman defeated Amanda Qualls 14,116 votes to 6,561. Absentee ballots remain to be counted.
District 82 — Republican David Abbot was unopposed and received 915 votes. Absentee ballots remain to be counted.
