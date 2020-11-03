GOSHEN — Former Goshen mayor Allan Kauffman claimed victory in the Goshen school board District 4 race Tuesday night. He defeated incumbent Keith Goodman 1,709 votes to 961, or 64% to 36%.
“I appreciate the support the voters gave me,” Kauffman said. Referring to Goodman, Kauffman said, “He’s a good guy. I know what it’s like to lose a race. I lost three of them.” He thought Goodman was well-spoken and had great ideas. He hopes Goodman continues to support Goshen Schools.
Although Kauffman has a city government background, there are some difference that will cause a bit of a learning curve.
“I hope to learn fast in the school board position,” he said.
But Kauffman feels his experience will help the district with the state Legislature.
He said his dad served on the school board, and it was always something he intended to do.
Kauffman said that Goshen schools gave him a great education.
“I think I owe the community back,” he said.
Two other school board seats were voted on, but there was only one candidate for each.
At-large candidate Bradd Weddell was unopposed and received 9,179 votes.
District 2 also did not have any challengers, leaving Maria Sanchez Schirch the lone vote-getter with 2,043 votes.
FAIRFIELD
At Fairfield Community Schools, three school board seats were filled. Marilee Keim was the only incumbent running and was reelected.
Although five people were running in representing two districts, the final three could not come from the same district.
The winners were: Brian Wogoman (Benton Township), 2,495 votes; Marilee Keim (Jackson Township), 2,138 votes; and Tyler Rensberger (Benton Township), 1,568 votes.
ELKHART
The winners for Elkhart School Board Districts C and D were Douglas Weaver and Dacey Davis, respectively.
The votes for District C were: Douglas Weaver, 2,979; Casey Zitkus, 1,435.
For District D, the votes were: Danny Brown, 1,359; and Dacey Davis, 1,406.
Non-contested seats were: District A — Susan Daiber, 5,395 votes; At-Large — Rodney Dale, 17,099.
BAUGO
Baugo Community School Board had five people seeking two seats. The winners were: Chris Carithers and Julie Phillips.
Carithers received 1,450 votes and Phillips received 1,198 votes.
Other candidates’ votes were: Eric Ott, 1,132 votes; Jay Squibb, 942 votes; and Brian Pearison, 709 votes.
UNCONTESTED
Concord School Board (vote for two): Kami Wait, 5,716, and Tim Yoder, 6,204.
Middlebury School Board: District B — Joanna King, 1,069; and District C — Kate Hummel, 3,659
Wa-Nee School Board, which is in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties, so the numbers are a combination: Olive Township — Todd Gongwer, 4,926; Jefferson Township — Don Lehman, 4,772; at-large (vote for two) — Christina Eshelman, 4,393, and Shawn Johnson, 4,189.
WAWASEE REFERENDUM
The Wawasee tax referendum failed 64% to 36% or 5,994 no votes to 3,384 yes votes.
Wawasee Superintendent Thomas Edington said, “We, of course, are disappointed with the results from the referendum.”
School officials felt they “had compelling reasons to go to our taxpayers for additional assistance with our students,” he said. “We’ll continue to meet the needs of those students.”
Edington said the referendum would have assisted programs and people in the areas of safety, education and career development.
Wawasee officials will step back and take a look at how to best meet the needs of the students, he said. “Our mission is the same. We’ll work to fulfill that with the resources available.”
As for the school district’s three school resource officers, Edington said, “The referendum would have really helped secure that financing into the future for those officers.”
But even though the referendum failed, Edington said, “I’m happy that we made the effort. People know that we had a need and that we made an effort to meet that need. Our mission is unchanged with or without the referendum.”
The referendum would have increased taxes over eight years. What voters saw on the ballot was a not-to-exceed property tax rate increase of 28.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. However, in a previous interview with The Goshen News, Edington said that the original plan, and they one they intended to go back to after realizing the pandemic wasn’t going to have as much effect as originally though, was to assess 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Had it passed, the money would have been used to:
• Increase the quality and quantity of the district’s college and career-ready programs.
• Compete the installation of safe and secure entries at all of the district’s school buildings.
• Retain the district’s current school resource officers.
• Install up-to-date security cameras in all secondary schools.
• Expand the career/technical/vocational instructional opportunities for the district’s high school students, thus improving graduation rates and providing a path to career success for students.
• Put literacy professionals in every school to improve reading and comprehension in students, ultimately improving graduation rates.
• Allow the Center for Academic Success for students needing an alternative form of classroom instruction to become more impactful, improving graduation rates and providing a path to career success for students.
