GOSHEN — Tuesday’s election was all about the repeats, with incumbents in the county races for treasurer, coroner, surveyor, commissioner District 3 and County Council at-large all securing their re-election bids, and by wide margins.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, all but about 14,000 ballots had been counted as of Tuesday evening, the remainder of which he said would likely not be counted until Wednesday morning.
“We’ve got all 29 vote centers in. We’ve got most of the 32,000 absentee in-person ballots in. And there’s a little bit of mail-in ... still to tabulate in, and we still have some ballots that we need to scan in,” Anderson said of the final vote count. “Right now there are about, the numbers we’ve added up were about 14,000 ballots yet to be tabulated into the management system.”
All in all, Anderson said he believed the total vote count for Tuesday’s election would be the highest ever recorded for a county election.
“I think we’re going to be in the neighborhood of about 74,000 to 75,000 ballots cast total,” Anderson said. “And in terms of gross numbers, that would be the highest that I’ve looked back at. I think the previous high was right around 72,000.”
COUNTY COMMISSIONER — DISTRICT 2
For the Elkhart County Commissioner — District 2 race, Republican Brad Rogers secured a major lead with 41,538 votes, or 69.93% of the total vote, pulling far ahead of Democratic challenger Donald Brown, who secured 17,858 votes, or 30.07% of the vote.
With his win, Rogers will be replacing longtime county commissioner and fellow Republican Mike Yoder, who Rogers defeated in this year’s primary election to secure the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat. Yoder is currently finishing out his fourth four-year term as a commissioner.
District 2 represents the townships of Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury and York.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER — DISTRICT 3
For the Elkhart County Commissioner — District 3 race, Republican incumbent Suzie Weirick was able to hang on to her seat by securing 41,458 votes, or 69.93% of the total vote, besting her Democratic challenger, Susan Corwin-Cripe, who secured 17,827 votes, or 30.07% of the total vote.
District 3 represents the townships of Baugo, Cleveland, Harrison, Locke, Olive, Osolo and Union.
COUNTY COUNCIL AT-
LARGE
Tuesday’s results were also great for the Elkhart County Council’s two at-large incumbents, each of whom were able to retain their seats with wide leads over their challengers.
With a total of three seats up for grabs in the council race, Republican incumbent Tom Stump took the top slot with 36,074 votes, or 23.28% of the total vote, followed by fellow Republican incumbent Tina Wenger, who secured 35,914 votes, or 23.18% of the total vote. Taking the third and final seat was Republican newcomer Adam Bujalski, who secured 35,223 votes, or 22.73% of the total vote.
With his win, Bujalski will be replacing longtime Republican councilman John Letherman, who will be retiring from the council at the end of the year.
Unsuccessful in their bids for a council seat Tuesday were Democrats Susie Meeks-Wade, who secured 16,972 votes, or 10.95% of the total vote, Paul Steury, who secured 16,660 votes, or 10.75% of the total vote, and Oxana Werbiansky, who took in 14,092 votes, or 9.10% of the total vote.
COUNTY TREASURER
For the Elkhart County Treasurer race, Republican incumbent Tina Bontrager was able to secure her re-election by taking in 41,821 votes, or 70.52% of the total vote, besting her Democratic challenger, Dana Conard Hunt, who secured 17,484 votes, or 29.48% of the total vote.
COUNTY CORONER
For the Elkhart County Coroner race, Republican incumbent James Elliott handily secured his re-election bid by taking in 42,172 votes, or 71.31% of the total vote, besting Democrat Idris Busari, who secured 16,964 votes, or 28.69% of the total vote.
COUNTY SURVEYOR
Rounding out the local contested races was the Elkhart County Surveyor race, where Republican incumbent Philip Barker was successful in securing his re-election by taking in 40,673 votes, or 68.9% of the total vote. His Democratic challenger, Michael Bennett, pulled in 18,363 votes, or 31.1% of the total vote.
UNCONTESTED RACES
There were a total of four uncontested local races, all of which involved judges in Elkhart County Superior Court.
Taking the Judge of the Superior Court 1 seat was Republican Kristine Osterday, who secured a total of 51,658 votes.
Taking the Judge of the Superior Court 3 seat was Republican Teresa Cataldo, who secured a total of 52,016 votes.
Taking the Judge of the Superior Court 4 seat was Republican Gretchen Lund, who secured a total of 52,105 votes.
And rounding out the wins was Republican Chris Spataro, who took the Judge of the Superior Court 5 race with a total of 52,130 votes.
