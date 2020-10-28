featured
GOSHEN [mdash] Wilma J. Miller, 86, of Goshen, died Tuesday. Visitation after 1 p.m. Wednesday, all day Thursday at the family residence, 61380 C.R. 43, Goshen. Funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
EL PASO [mdash] Terry Dean Brandeberry, 56, of El Paso, Texas, an accountant and business owner, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, El Paso. Born to Larry and Marge (Ressler) Brandeberry on Dec. 22, 1963, in Goshen, Indiana, he graduated from Bethany Christian High School in 19…
BREMEN [mdash] Eli W. Miller, 86, of Bremen, died unexpectedly at 2:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home, 2 hours and 15 minutes after the death of his wife. He was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Reno County, Kansas to William A. and Mary (Schrock) Miller. On Sept. 22, 1955, he married Katie W…
