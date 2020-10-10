GOSHEN — About 100 people lined the sidewalks of the Elkhart County Courthouse Saturday morning for a rally aimed at showing their support for the re-election of Donald Trump in the upcoming Nov. 3 presidential election.
Held from 10 to 11 a.m., the Freedom and Trump Rally stretched around the perimeter of the courthouse as attendees cheered, waved flags, held up signs and chatted with passers-by during the event, which was hosted by the Elkhart County Republican Party.
“We decided that we wanted to show our community that we support our freedom, and support our president,” Debbie Johnson, secretary of the Elkhart County Republican Party, said of the decision to host the event. “So, we decided to hold the rally around the courthouse, because we love our freedom, we love our constitution, and we love our president.”
With just under a month left until the election, Johnson said she’s feeling confident that Trump will be able to come out ahead on Election Day and secure another four years in office.
“I personally, and I think we as a group, think the president has done great in his first term, and we’re hoping that he’ll get re-elected and continue growing jobs and supporting Americans. So, we just wanted to come out and let our community know,” Johnson said. “In terms of his chances, I personally don’t believe what the polls are showing right now, because I see a lot of support for our president. And I even went and early voted yesterday, because I’m working at one of the vote centers on Election Day. So, I believe that he can pull off the win.”
GET OUT AND VOTE
Seth Cripe, of Middlebury, said he came out to the rally with the hope of encouraging more people in the county to get out and vote, and to vote conservative.
“You know, I figured that we’ve got less than a month to go until the election. I’m a conservative. We’ve got to support the conservative who’s on the ticket, and that’s why I’m out here, trying to let other people know that we need to vote soon,” Cripe said. “Unbiased opinion, I think if the election were held today, I think Trump would get a win. But a lot can change in a month. So, I’m out here just trying to be visible, and to let people know that the silent majority needs to stop being so silent, in my opinion, and say, ‘Hey, we’re out here, and we’re going to support who we’re going to support.’”
Jay Hochstetler, of Goshen, offered a similar sentiment.
“I just see it as an opportunity to get out here and support our country, and to show that we’re standing for what this country was founded on, the Constitution,” Hochstetler said. “As for Trump’s prospects, I’m hopeful. A lot of my friends say this is just another election cycle, and this too shall pass. But I think there’s a lot riding on this election, not just for the next four years, but for the next 20 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.