Incumbent Christy Stutzman is the Republican candidate for the Indiana House’s District 49 seat. She is being challenged by Democratic candidate Amanda Qualls.
The seat covers Goshen and eastern Elkhart County.
BIOGRAPHIES
Stutzman is married to former Indiana congressman Marlin Stutzman and is a mother and entrepreneur. She has experience helping political campaigns from behind the scenes and writing speeches for candidates, she said in a previous article. She has served as vice chairperson of the LaGrange County Republican Party from 2007 to 2009.
Qualls, 33, of Goshen, is married to Courtney Robert Collins. She has a stepson, Bradyn Collins, 14. She is the human resources director at Win the Era.
QUESTIONS
What are your qualifications, as well as life and work experiences, that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Indiana House of Representatives?
STUTZMAN: As a mother, small business owner, educator, entrepreneur and long-time advocate for conservative values, I have found that my life experiences have helped guide my actions and decision making, while serving on various committees and forming legislation. Having a firsthand understanding of what parents, teachers, business owners, community leaders and employees are experiencing has been a necessity in crafting laws or standing up to government overreach in the legislature. The principles of individual responsibility, local control, responsible budgeting and supporting the Constitutional principles guides and informs every decision I make.
QUALLS: I am a Goshen Community Schools board member, and professionally, I have worked in operations in nonprofit and political organizations. My educational background is in Library Science — I hold a master’s degree from Indiana University — and Art History — I earned my bachelor of arts from the University of Notre Dame.
While legislative work would be new, the most important qualifications for this work is care for people and a willingness to learn. I am a lifelong learner and an advocate for my community, and I’m excited to put my knowledge, skills, and abilities to work for the people of Elkhart County.
What has the COVID-19 pandemic revealed to you about the laws and structure of state government? Are there any changes you will be asking for during the next General Assembly?
QUALLS: This pandemic has made it clear how slow things move, and how narrow the window of opportunity is each legislative session to get things done. It has also revealed how fractured our leadership is. While I do not support everything Governor Holcomb has done — or not done — regarding the pandemic, the pushback he has seen on the measures he has taken in the interest of public health and safety has been disheartening. I don’t currently want to see any changes to the structure of the state government — I would rather see time spent focusing on more protection and support for working Hoosiers.
STUTZMAN: The handling of the COVID-19 virus has revealed a concerning problem with our existing statute. When it was first implemented, no one imagined that a governor would go any further than the 30 days prescribed for an emergency powers executive order without calling the legislative branch into an emergency session. I believe that the statewide mask mandate (or any other mandate) is a decision to be debated by the legislature and I would argue that as implemented, violates individual freedoms. I also believe that churches have been unfairly targeted in the governor’s executive orders and expressed that to the governor. I have joined with many other legislators in expressing dissent with the governor’s actions both privately and publicly and will be co-sponsoring a bill putting further limitations, checks and balances on the executive powers of the governor.
Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you see as the state’s biggest issue that the Indiana House can help resolve?
STUTZMAN: The shortfall in the budget, due to the COVID-19 related economic shutdown, will be the biggest challenge facing our state. Because we have been very cautious with our spending, we are in better shape than most states, but not by much. County and local governments will be dealing with some tough budget realities over the next few years, so our financial decisions will be the most pressing issue in the upcoming long session.
QUALLS: Before COVID-19, I would have highlighted the need for more advocates for public education, and now, that need is even more vital. Public education will likely face cuts during the 2021 session. Given that, we need advocates for public schools who will fight to protect education funding and ensure that our students are protected and receiving high-quality instruction from well-compensated educators. Our schools were in need of resources before the pandemic, and that need is only heightened now, as schools are experiencing increased costs related to PPE, technology, and more that is not being fully covered by federal CARES funds.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake in 2021 as a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.
QUALLS: In my first year at the statehouse, aside from legislation regarding public education, I would work on the following initiatives:
• Pass workplace protections for pregnant women. Legislation around this was attempted in both the house and the senate in 2020, but it did not pass. This legislation had bipartisan support, and I am excited to pass this legislation in 2021.
• Create a WorkShare program for unemployment.
• Pass driver’s cards for undocumented immigrants.
• Support legislation to reduce prescription drug prices.
• Pass the carbon offset bill, creating supplemental income streams for farmers and other landowners and providing positive action on climate change.
STUTZMAN: I will be working on finding ways to keep our state in financial solvency, limiting government overreach, protecting religious freedom and the right to life, lifting restrictions on our teachers in the classroom, ensuring better education choices for our children and making sure that the essential services required of our state government are effectively provided, even during economic downturns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.