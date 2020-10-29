Five people are seeking election to three seats on the Fairfield School Board during Tuesday’s General Election.
Trent Hostetler and Greg Kitson, both of Benton Township, have decided to retire from the school board after several years of service, and Marilee Keim from Jackson Township is up for reelection.
Seeking to fill those three seats are: from Benton Township — Peggy Cronin, Tyler Rensberger and Brian Wogoman, and from Jackson Township — Jason Becker and Marilee Keim.
The board must be comprised of at least one representative from every township but no more than two from any township. So when voting, a person cannot select three people from the same township.
ABOUT THE CANDIDATES
• Brian Wogoman is 40 years old and lives in Millersburg. He and his wife, Liz, have four children, Lincoln, a seventh-grader at Fairfield; Smith, a sixth-grader at Benton Elementary; Whitney, a fifth-grader at Benton; and Spencer, a third-grader at Benton.
He is an engineer at Kropf Industries in Goshen.
• Tyler Rensberger and his wife, Karmen, reside in Millersburg. They have one daughter, Sadie. He attended NorthWood High School and then graduated with distinction from Indiana University, in Bloomington. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Currently, he said he enjoys serving as the treasurer of the Millersburg Lions Club and as the vice chairman of his church board at Community Church of Waterford.
• Peggy Cronin lives on the Elkhart County side of Syracuse with her husband of 27 years, James Cronin. They have a freshman who attends Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School. Cronin is the vice president of Human Resources at Smoker Craft Inc. and has been employed there for nearly 22 years.
• Jason Becker, 49, lives south of New Paris in Jackson Township with his family. He grew up in Ligonier and attended West Noble schools. He attended the University of Indianapolis and graduated with a marketing degree. He and his wife, Vicki, have two sons. Their oldest graduated last year from Fairfield and their younger son still attends Fairfield. Becker is the third-generation owner of Fashion Farm in Ligonier. He manages the greenhouse, landscaping, Pumpkin Fantasyland and floral aspects of the business, along with helping his parents with overall operations.
• Marilee Keim, Goshen, is the incumbent school board member seeking reelection. She and her husband, Rick, have two children, Megan Keim and Conrad Gray. She is a retired educator from Fairfield Community Schools.
Several questions were posed to each of the candidates by The Goshen News concerning issues in their district. Here are their responses.
QUESTION 1: What are your qualifications, as well as life and work experiences, that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Fairfield school board?
WOGOMAN: As a lifelong resident of Benton Township, I believe that I am qualified to represent the Fairfield community well. I attend Maple City Chapel, where I lead the Safety Team, am an Elkhart County Beef Club Advisory Board member, served as a volunteer and full-time firefighter locally, and have taken many turns coaching everything from Freshman Baseball to Little League and Prairie Football League.
RENSBERGER: My experience is in financial planning and asset management. I’m currently the lead financial advisor with Interra Credit Union. I attended NorthWood High School and then graduated with distinction from Indiana University, in Bloomington. I have a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs. My field of study was public financial management and focused on government/non-profit financial planning and accounting. Currently, I enjoy serving as the treasurer of the Millersburg Lion’s Club and as the Vice Chair on our church board at Community Church of Waterford.
CRONIN: This position requires the ability to analyze policies, standards, data and input; collaboration with other board members; and courage to offer direction and assistance to the administration team. I work with our HR team, managers and executives daily in this same manner.
I have served on several boards in the area over the past 20 years. I’ve held leadership positions such as president and committee chair for the following organizations: Michiana Human Resource Association, Society for Human Resource Managers, United Way, Elkhart County, YWCA and Benton Elementary PTO.
BECKER: The experiences that I have had growing a small, successful, family business responsive to public satisfaction can be extremely helpful in guiding our school district into the future. I have had to make administrative decisions, but also strategic implementation of growth and change at Fashion Farm. These decisions involve the employment of more than 20 people and I never take them lightly. In addition, I am the president of the 12th-Man booster club for football and I also serve on the Ag advisory board for Fairfield. I have also served on the planning committee for the Fairfield building project.
KEIM: As a retired educator I am well aware of the challenges that face public schools today. These challenges include providing innovative curriculum, safe facilities, constantly upgrading technology, and COVID-19 plans. My tenure as a Fairfield School Board member has given me experience in budgeting, negotiations, personnel issues, safety, transportation and the challenge of balancing wants and needs.
Combining this education background and board experience is advantageous as our school board has to make difficult fiscal decisions. As a team, our board, educators, and the entire Fairfield community are providing Fairfield students with a quality and innovative education.
QUESTION 2: What has the COVID-19 pandemic revealed to you about the effectiveness of e-learning and are there changes the Fairfield school board should make in the future?
RENSBERGER: E-learning doesn’t appear to be nearly as effective as in-person educating. Decisions that were made to involve e-learning stemmed from student safety concern and not as a result of perceived effectiveness. As an occasional use, e-learning may have a future role in education but I don’t believe it’s effective enough to replace in-person education. I would love to see parents have the option to send their students five days per week for in classroom instruction as soon as possible.
CRONIN: Although I much prefer in-person learning over any of the other options, I am impressed with the ability of the Fairfield teachers to adjust to the demands of teaching students in so many different ways at the same time. I believe the block schedule and Friday e-learning offers a solid balance between limiting exposure to others, teacher workload, and student needs. I feel there is work to be done with contact tracing procedures and quarantine standards. Living with this challenge in my role as VP of HR has prepared me well to offer educated input on this topic.
BECKER: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a tremendous amount of concerns, questions and frustrations. I have so much respect for the teachers and administration for countless hours they have dedicated to keeping our children engaged and continuing their education. There are always questions and second guesses that can be drawn in situations like this, but I believe by reviewing the information available and making adjustments on the fly, so to speak, we can continue to work on keeping students and staff safe and in a healthy education environment.
KEIM: Nothing can replace the effectiveness of in-class instruction. Fairfield's hybrid model of four days in class and one day of e-learning is more productive than our full-time e-learning last spring. How have we become more effective? Educators were offered summer professional development to become more proficient in e-learning lessons. All 2-12 educators use Google classroom, creating a uniformity that both students and families appreciate. We have also made our e-learning minutes equal to classroom instructional minutes as advised by the Indiana Department of Education. Importantly, this hybrid model allows our educators preparation time on Fridays.
WOGOMAN: I feel it has been shown through this COVID-19 pandemic that e-learning can be a great asset for a district to use as a short-term solution to absence from school. However, I do not see it as a great means of long-term education. I commend the Fairfield School Board for their efforts to keep students in school. Balancing the needs of the students and staff with the increasing demands put on families and faculty during these unprecedented times is understandably difficult, but maintaining in-person instruction would be my goal.
QUESTION 3: Do you believe there are any needs for new facilities, technology or programs at Fairfield Community Schools? If so, what are those?
CRONIN: I believe the goal of this organization is to safely prepare students to enter the next stage of their lives with skills to not only make a living but also function in society as a responsible adult. There are many improvements being discussed but if I had to name one I am passionate about, it would be our ability to offer mental health support and programs. I feel society as a whole has turned a blind eye to the needs of individuals trying to navigate this for far too long.
BECKER: Changes are needed at Fairfield. While the changes proposed in the Fairfield 15-year plan are significant and seem far-reaching, they are made up of reasonable smaller steps that build toward larger goals. I would encourage the progress of these projects, being conscious of the economic impact and the pros and cons of the comprehensive impact on the community. For Fairfield to be successful long into the future, we need to be attractive to families locally and outside of our area. This means not only continuing with our high level of educational excellence, but also building safer and more modern facilities.
KEIM: In regard to facilities, what the public believes is far more important than what I personally believe. As a board member I serve the Fairfield community and desire to meet their needs. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m., a community discussion and update on the FJSHS site plan will take place at FJSHS. I encourage our public to attend, I will be listening!
As to technology, Fairfield was proactive and even last spring all Fairfield students had access to a mobile device to take home to complete e-learning assignments. We have spent $521,756.41 on technology thus far this year and that amount will only continue to increase.
WOGOMAN: Fairfield Schools are in the midst of planning upgrades to the high school campus. I think the community and board have done a great job of recognizing both the safety of the students and the quality of the facilities we have to offer our students, athletes and musicians. We have been able to maximize academic success for our students with the programs that are offered and I believe it is time the facilities for extracurricular activities are elevated to the same level of excellence. Improving the safety and efficiency of our campus layout is a priority and adding some quality facilities for our athletes and band members is long overdue.
RENSBERGER: There are many needs for updated/new facilities. It’s prudent to budget for and have a detailed master plan for the school. Updates and new facilities must be planned for over time and implemented responsibly with community involvement. The board has voted to proceed with resolving a parking lot safety issue including band practice. This will also result in moving the softball diamond and replacing the tennis courts. Our community must continue to provide students with adequate facilities and there are many more improvements that are necessary in the coming years.
QUESTION 4: Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake in 2021 as a member of the Fairfield School Board.
BECKER: There will be a tremendous amount of information that I will need to review and process as I would begin to serve on the Fairfield School Board in 2021. Beyond that, from my perspective, the School Board's attention should primarily focus on the building project and a strategic plan for student and staff development and retention.
KEIM: Individual board members do not undertake initiatives. The entire school board works as a team to consider any new initiatives. However, since you asked, I would suggest a Landscape Architectural class be implemented at FJSHS. This could be an elective cooperatively offered by the Art and Agricultural Departments. These students would design a landscaping plan for our FJSHS campus. The design would include specific plantings and would include a cost analysis prepared by our business or economic students. This accepted plan could be put into action by the landscaping class. Truly, a hands-on experience!
WOGOMAN: My intentions in running for the Fairfield School Board are pretty simple. I want to give back to the community I grew up in and be involved in the schools that my children are attending. I do not come into this election with an agenda to make changes. I feel that if the best interest of the students remains at the forefront of decisions being made, they will be the right ones.
RENSBERGER: I’m not running on any single initiative or agenda. We have a great school and I want to help move it forward and keep our community proud. There are a number of pressing matters that I’m focused on. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing added stress on staff, students and parents. Taking care of the physical and mental health of everyone is very important. I’m also focused on continuing the long-term planning discussion surrounding the future development of our school.
CRONIN: I support the initiative to use local companies for the already approved renovations, but I’m passionate about ensuring those decisions are based on financial information and best business practices rather than on local politics or friendships. The money that pays for these renovations and updates was earned and paid by individuals throughout the district regardless of whether they or their family will ever step foot in a Fairfield School. If elected, I will do my part to ensure the administration and the School Board are good stewards of these funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.