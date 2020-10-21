GOSHEN — A Republican incumbent who is a former county surveyor is being challenged by a Democratic retiree in the Indiana Senate District 12 race.
Blake Doriot is the Republican and Charles Mumaw is the Democrat.
BIOGRAPHIES
Doriot is 61, and lives in rural Goshen. His fiancé is Kelli K. Miller. He is the father of three daughters and a son. He is a former Elkhart County surveyor and has been owner and operator of B. Doriot and Associates Land Surveying for more than 30 years.
Mumaw is retired and is a Goshen resident. He was a teacher for five years before becoming an insurance agent for 25 years. He has run in several local political races in the past, most recently as a Democratic candidate in the 2019 Goshen City Council at-large race.
QUESTIONS
What are your qualifications, as well as life and work experiences, that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Indiana Senate?
DORIOT: I have lived my entire life in Elkhart County and understand what the needs and wants are of the residents of District 12. Having owned and run a small land surveying business for 30 years, I know how hard work will get you through tough economic times. Also, as the former Elkhart County surveyor, I understand the effects of government on people’s property rights and that government must respect and not infringe on those rights. Raising four children and having six grandchildren I have experienced how a good education will prepare our children to succeed in a career, be it work or on to college.
MUMAW: As a Goshen College graduate with a master’s degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, I taught social studies for five years in Ohio and Indiana. After teaching, I got my life insurance license and developed my sales skills. I became a world traveler after serving as a Mennonite mission associate in Israel. Upon return, I spent 25 years with Primerica and became a senior vice president on Main Street in Goshen. I have served on the Goshen Aviation Board, Greencroft Goshen Board, National Executive Board of ADA, and the Indiana Democratic Party Executive Board. Retired at 58.
What has the COVID-19 pandemic revealed to you about the laws and structure of state government? Are there any changes you will be asking for during the next General Assembly?
MUMAW: I want to publicly thank Greencroft for their leadership in this crisis. City government has been transparent in their leadership. State government has provided needed goals and direction. The burden on the local school boards has been tremendous. Public education affects us all.
DORIOT: The emergency powers given to the governor’s office after 9/11 were not set up with a pandemic in mind. The thought was a terrorist attack or a natural disaster, such a flood or storms. I do not feel that their guidelines had such a massive public health event in mind. Would I have done things differently? Probably so. I would have made mistakes also, but no one person has the right answer. This is why I feel if the governor calls for an emergency declaration it must be for a time length set in law. Then if he wants to extend it he must call for a special session of the General Assembly.
Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you see as the state’s biggest issue that the Indiana Senate can help resolve?
DORIOT: Indiana has a balanced budget requirement, and this is a budget year. With the revenue shortfall we have experienced due to the COVID-19 epidemic the state must do the same as its citizens would have to do — cut back. The governor has asked all of the departments to cut back and they are doing a good job. We must rebuild the unemployment compensation fund. The fund is being backfilled with money from other sources. So, planned reductions of withholdings will have to wait. We are going to do our best to leave K-12 education funding at the current levels.
MUMAW: School funding is the largest budget item, it needs to be addressed, and not sent to a “study committee.” The funding level was higher in 2008 than it is now. Inflation and lack of sustainable increases have added to the problem. Some Midwestern states have addressed the funding problem, but not Indiana.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake in 2021 as a member of the Indiana Senate.
MUMAW: Properly fund public education, invest in providing nutrition to the food insecure statewide, eliminate state sales tax on feminine hygiene products, lower prescription drug prices by allowing importation from Canada as have other states like Florida, and support women’s issues as I have for 43 years when Indiana ratified the ERA on Jan. 18, 1977. Indiana was the 35th state to ratify. State Senate voted 26-24, breaking a tie vote.
DORIOT: Last year I authored SEA 146, the Sexual Assault Victims Rights Bill. The bill makes sure that assault victims get quick access to an advocate. The advocate guides the victim through the worst event of their life. This session I will be working with nurses, police, prosecutors, defense attorneys and others to make this new law work better. Education funding accounts for more than half of the state budget. We must help school boards get more funding to the classroom. Teachers are not being payed enough. They should not be using their own funds to by classroom supplies.
