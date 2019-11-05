GOSHEN — A steady stream of voters turned out at vote centers this morning to cast ballots for municipal elections in Elkhart County.
Clerk Chris Anderson said from 6 to 10 a.m., 2,868 votes had been cast at vote centers. Add to that all of the absentee votes, which was 3,055, for 5,923 votes. He expects by the end of the day, if turnout stays about the same, Elkhart County will see a turnout of 18 to 25 percent.
Having contested races in Elkhart and Goshen has been a driving force, he added. Millersburg also has a contested town council race, but only about 35 votes have been cast so far.
The number he’s seeing are in line with past municipal elections. But that could change if voter turnout increases in the afternoon. Plus, he said, “It’s a nice day. It’s going to drive participation as well.”
The vote machines, which are in their second use, have been working well, Anderson said, adding that voters are happy that not only can they review their ballots on a touch screen but on paper as well. Paper ballots can also be used in case of a recount.
ELECTION SUPERVISORS
At three of the Goshen vote centers, each of their election supervisors reported no real problems with equipment. Poll workers were busy, though, helping people who had change of addresses
Sharon Harder, election supervisor at Maple City Chapel said, “turnout was better than during the primary.” At 8:48 a.m., 66 votes had been cast. “We’ve had a pretty good stream going,” she said.
Any problems at the center have been minor and “everything has been very solvable,” Harder said.
At Greencroft Senior Center vote center, supervisor Patti Kauffman had 10 machines that were constantly busy. By 9:12 a.m., 266 people had voted. “It’s gone really pretty smoothly,” she said.
Sheriff Jeff Siegel was supervising the vote center at Grace Community Church. Turnout was steady all morning — “not what I would say earthshattering” — but steady, he said. At 9:39 a.m., 138 votes had been cast.
