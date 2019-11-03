GOSHEN — The general election absentee voting totals have exceeded the number posted during the primary election and in all of the 2015 elections.
Numbers supplied by Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson show 2,663 absentee ballots were cast by the end of the day Friday. The 2019 primary had 2,519 absentee ballots cast. In all of 2015, there were 1,994 absentee voters.
For this year’s general election, Anderson reported 590 ballots were mailed in, 1,871 were cast in person, 199 were submitted by the travel board and three were received by email.
The general election for municipalities in Indiana is Tuesday.
VOTE CENTER LOCATIONS
Voters in Elkhart County can cast their ballots at any vote center. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Those who have questions about voting can call the voter registration office at 574-535-6775 or 574-535-6774. Also, a list of candidates who are on Tuesday’s ballot is available online at: www.elkhartcountyclerk.com/candidate-info/list-of-candidates
The vote center locations in Elkhart County are:
Elkhart
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E. Jackson St.
• St James AME Church, 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
• River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St.
• New Vision of Life Church, 400 W. Mishawaka Road
• Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave.
• New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C.R. 4
• Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave.
• Northside Gym, 300 Lawrence St.
• Jimtown High School Gym, 59021 C.R. 3
• Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy St.
• Granger Community Church, Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St.
• FOP #52 - 1003 Industrial Parkway
Goshen
• Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36
• Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17
• Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E.
• The Salvation Army, 1013 N Main St.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 202 S. Greene Road
• Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
• Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23
Dunlap
• Elkhart County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road
New Paris
• New Paris Missionary Church, 67621 Ind. 15
Millersburg
• Millersburg Fire Station, 500 Carriage Lane
Middlebury
• Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N Main St.
Nappanee
• First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St.
Wakarusa
• Bible Baptist Church, 205 E Waterford St.
Bristol
• Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St.
• First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17
