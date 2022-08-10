ELKHART — An Elkhart native has been named the new Director of Educational Programming for the Elkhart Education Foundation.
Juan-Carlos Alarcon will be developing educational enrichment programming that will enhance the work that is happening in Elkhart Community School classrooms.
Alarcon will be responsible for curriculum development, hiring of the team, and ensuring that campers are able to form peer bonds while learning through activities at EEF’s Summerscape Day Camp; developing and piloting a STEM afterschool program where students will showcase their work at an event/fundraiser; cultivating community partnerships and together; and launching mentoring and leadership programs for ECS students.
Prior to his new position at the Elkhart Education Foundation, Alarcon worked as a teacher for EEF’s Summerscape day camp. He provided students with hands-on educational musical experiences.
“Juan-Carlos is the ideal candidate for this position,” said EEF Director Charmaine Torma, Elkhart Education Foundation. “He is Elkhart and is a product of the Elkhart Community Schools. As an educator, he understands students are more receptive to learning when you are able to connect the arts with the subject matter. I have seen Juan-Carlos in the classroom and he is the epitome of a teacher who is cultivating students who will become life-long learners.”
Alarcon has led an impressive career as an educator and musician in the South Bend-Elkhart region. In 2018, he was the recipient of the Bud Ahearn Leadership Award by the Center for Civic Innovation for his principles of leadership, selflessness and service to others, and commitment to fostering meaningful relationships. In the music industry, Alarcon was also featured in the Grammy award winning album, “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom.”
“I look forward to working with the Executive Director, the Board of Directors, and the community,” said Alarcon. “I believe that the purpose of our educational system is to educate students about the possibilities that life holds for them, helping them discover what they are good at, and providing the tools and foundation to be successful in whatever they set out to do. I am excited to be a part of the Elkhart Education Foundation.”
Alarcon holds a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Indiana University South Bend and a Master’s degree in Choral Conducting from the University of Notre Dame.