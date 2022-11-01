GOSHEN — Early childhood learning is about to undergo a massive overhaul in Elkhart County.
Hundreds of caregivers, educators, and community nonprofit leaders gathered at the College Mennonite Church in Goshen Tuesday to hear ideas and give their own input on what they believe will benefit young children educationally.
The initiative, Building Strong Brains, was developed through a combined effort of Horizon Education Alliance, Child and Parent Services, The Source, Crossroads United Way, and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, a total of 18 months of collaboration and research.
Question they wanted to answer is why are only 42% of Elkhart County children ready for kindergarten, and what can the community do to help them?
The information is based on a readiness assessment which began in 2018.
“We know that children who are entering kindergarten are not well prepared to succeed,” Chief Program Officer for the Community Foundation of Elkhart County Candy Yoder said. “The way we know this is because Horizon Education Alliance helped our community develop an early learning skills inventory. All of the children who enter public kindergarten are assessed for their readiness around skills such as managing their own feelings, managing their own bodily functions, holding pencils, being able to say their name and address.
“Some of those early, kind of, common sense skills that we need. Well, it turns out that less than half of our students in Elkhart county are ready on all of those measures of success.”
Tamarack Institute for Community Engagement, an organization that focuses on developing and supporting collaborative strategies that engage citizens and institutions to solve major community issues, based in Canada, to help the group of organizations analyze where adjustments might be made.
“We have learned that it is going to take a system approach,” Yoder explained. “Kind of getting up on the balcony, looking at our whole community landscape, to see where there are gaps, where there are barriers, where are we holding information in ways parents can’t find.”
They held nine parent sessions, and based on the information resulting from those and the study, they formed three action teams to develop strategies they hope will make a difference.
From the sessions, the actions teams were created — Maternal and Child Health, Quality Childcare and Early Learning Environment, and Community Supports for Children and Families.
“If we take the long view on this, we have an opportunity, by working together, help all our children step into that kindergarten classroom on the first day and feel confident and eager and ready to be on that learning journey,” said Brian Wiebe, President/CEO of Horizon Education Alliance. “There are studies that show, if we do early childhood well, that children will go on to read at third-grade level, they’ll graduate from high school, incarceration rates go down.”
The measure of success will be Horizon’s kindergarten readiness scores.
“I know that all parents want their kids to succeed,” said Yoder. “They want their children to thrive, to succeed and to have a better life than they have. Not all parents are able to get there and they need our community. We all can help make parenting easier and that’s what this is about…. We know this doesn’t happen quickly. We know it’s messy and complex. That’s what our commitment is, to really do things differently.”
Natalie Evans, Vice President of Community Impact for Crossroads United Way, told the crowd that almost 35% of Elkhart County families are at or below the income average or working paycheck-to-paycheck, and it makes a difference in how successful their kids are.
Some strategies from the action teams cross all themes. Those include topics such as strengthening relationships and collaborating; coordinating existing resources to increase access for parents, caregivers, and families; developing a common language and community awareness of the importance of the initiative, Building Strong Brains; investing in expanding options for early childhood education and care for all families; and learning from and building on local, state and national models of success.
During table discussions, attendees voted on what they believed the most beneficial of five strategies from each of the three actions teams.
In Maternal and Child Health the two most popular were creating a community-wide designation that shows an employer is supportive of families with young children, sort of like a Building Strong Brains Elkhart County seal of distinction; and implementation of a structure to ensure books and information about building strong brains are consistently provided during well-child visits.
In Quality Childcare and Early Learning Environment, the most popular were forming an Elkhart County Early Childhood Coalition including a paid position to facilitate, and developing and piloting a prototype with business partners to increase employer engagement in “educare” opportunities.
In Community Supports for Children and Families, the most popular ideas were creating a connected group of resource providers and resource navigators who support young children and their caregivers throughout the county; and continuing to build community awareness and competence around the effects of trauma and the use of trauma-informed practices.
“Through this work, when we were dissecting and exploring the gaps between the systems, we were just amazed at how many different systems families have to navigate on a regular basis, and how often the systems put the burden on families to find what they need,” said Leah Plank, Interim Director of Triple P Elkhart County Positive Parenting, who is a chair for the Community Supports for Children and Families action team. “As we continued to talk, we wondered what it would be like if we shift that paradigm so that community would be there to take care of families. We wanted to be able to help families understand that we’re here to support them as a community.
Keynote speaker for the summit was Chicago-based surgeon, Dana Suskind, who is the founder and co-director of the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health; Director of the Pediatric Cochlear Implant Program; and Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics, and Public Policy at the University of Chicago.
She’s written two books on child development, Thirty Million Word Gap in 2013, and her newest book Parent Nation. Suskind’s work with early childhood development began as she noticed that children who received the cochlear impacts didn’t immediately begin doing better developmentally and discovered that the reason has to do with early childhood interaction as early as newborns.
Shin Yee Tan, Manager of The SOURCE, who was also the chair for the Quality Childcare and Early Learning Environment action team, explained that the overarching theme became ‘community.’
“We are here for the long haul,” she said. “Our babies need a village.”
To view the full report or get more information on the strategies that may be coming to Elkhart County, visit www.buildingstrongbrains.net.