The i’s have been dotted and the t’s crossed, and now the River Art Residential Development near Goshen’s millrace can begin.
InSite Development of Mishawaka has worked with the Goshen redevelopment commission to bring two projects to the starting line: a four-story apartment building and more apartments for the north end of the Hawks building.
These two projects close to downtown will complement the ongoing redevelopment of the millrace corridor.
THAT REDEVELOPMENT began years ago when the nascent Redevelopment Commission acquired dilapidated properties along Lincoln Avenue between the Elkhart River and Second Street. Since then, the commission has had outstanding success reshaping Goshen for the better and in assisting business owners wanting to invest in the city.
This newest project will add something Goshen needs more of, and that’s people who live close to downtown. These new residents will be able to walk or bicycle to Shanklin and Rogers parks for recreation, easily access Linway and Trinity Square plazas for shopping and stroll into downtown to shop and enjoy the dining and nightspots featured in the heart of the city.
While downtown makes up only a fraction of the retail and food trade in the city, the area is key to presenting the city as a community that has vitality and the amenities sought by many families these days. Downtown is the face of the city, and we want that face to continue to smile.
The redevelopment commission is aware that downtown is just a small portion of the city, so it has used its authority to enhance infrastructure for our industrial parks, repurpose formerly polluted land and capture tax increment finance funds in many parts of the city for redevelopment and infrastructure projects.
BUT THE COMMISSION is not perfect. We wish, we admit it’s hindsight, that InSite’s four-story apartment complex looked less institutional and more late 19th-century. While the building will be functional and have features tenants will like, the architecture will never blend into the local landscape that features the historic Hawks building and the historic homes at 211 and 313 S. Third St. that have been converted to professional offices.
Going forward, we would like the commission to pay closer attention to how buildings will appear in the greater neighborhoods they will be in.
But in the end, the commission fulfilled its mission by approving the InSite plans because it had property available for development and one of the desires of many people in Goshen is to have more apartments to house our growing workforce. The InSite development will help accomplish that goal.
The positive results of this partnership between InSite and the redevelopment commission is something the greater Goshen community should take pride in.
