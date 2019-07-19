Today a grand event starts its annual run. The ribbon will be cut on the Elkhart County 4-H Fair and the parade of visitors to the fairgrounds to experience the fun will begin.
The fairground is located in Goshen, but the fair’s reach is regional. An estimated 200,000 or more people attend the fair each year. Many of those drive in from surrounding counties and beyond. It is also not unusual for former residents of the county, who have fond memories of attending the fair, to return each summer during fair week to visit their families and renew 4-H friendships.
IT IS THAT 4-H portion of the fair that has made our local communities better over the years. The children who are raised up in the 4-H culture are taught many positive lessons. The best of those lessons involve work ethic. 4-H members learn very quickly that if you put in an effort to complete a project you receive positive feedback. The bigger the effort, the greater the reward is, or in the case of 4-H, the bigger the ribbon.
The many thousands of 4-H’ers who have moved through the Elkhart County program have taken those life lessons into their workplaces as adults. Those former 4-H’ers are now contributing to the local economy and helping to build the county’s reputation as a location that is great to start or expand a business.
But there is much more to 4-H as exampled by the 4-H Pledge. The pledge goes:
“I pledge my head to clearer thinking,
“My heart to greater loyalty,
“My hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”
Elkhart County 4-H is also the place where children learn that the best way to live is to eagerly and earnestly engage in service to others. We really like that concept.
WHILE THE 4-H projects and animal contests are the heart of the fair, there are many more attractions.
This year the fair board has added a sixth concert night. And the vesper service Sunday always packs the grandstand with the faithful.
Rides, fair food, the commercial displays and just people watching, also make a visit to the fairgrounds fun.
The fair parade is likely the largest one-day event in Elkhart County. The parade will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Chicago and Lincoln avenues in Goshen and wind its way through the city to the fairgrounds. The route will be lined with thousands of people, some who wake early to claim their favorite spots in the pre-dawn hours.
That type of commitment is interesting, as there is nothing spectacular about the parade. Unlike the fancifulness of the Tournament of Roses or Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades, our local procession is simple. The parade consists of 4-H kids riding on wagons they decorated, dance troupes, high school bands, church groups, old tractors, politicians and the odd street juggler or stilt walker.
The massive community support the fair receives during the parade and its nine-day run reveals to us that Elkhart County residents are eager to support the 4-H kids and all they are learning. That is something all local residents should be proud of.
See you at the fair.
