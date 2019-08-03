Today, the residents of Goshen will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Rogers Park along Chicago Avenue. The park is one of the best in the city’s park system and we believe it will take concerted community attention to keep it that way.
The park is in a great location and has a lot of facilities that can provide for a fun outing. The park is also well cared for by the parks department maintenance staff, which must contend with not only the hard use of facilities by the public, but the periodic floods that inundate the park.
ROGERS PARK WAS created in 1909 to host band concerts and social events back in the time when the community routinely gathered together. The park is named after famous local band leader Charles E. Rogers. In 1909 nobody had instant access to social media to communicate their every thought and food choice at a moment’s notice.
The park was much larger when it was founded, covering 13.5 acres of land along 1.5 miles of riverfront. A pavilion was constructed and was used for dances and roller skating. A band shell that had stood on the courthouse lawn was moved to the park. Each structure was elevated, as the old timers knew the river had a tendency to flood frequently.
The Goshen News’ history book, “Goshen: The First 150 Years,” notes that the baseball stadium at the park was home to the semi-pro team, the Goshen Greys. The Greys even hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Browns pro teams for exhibition games at the park in 1920 and 1924.
Now, as interest in the national pastime fades, only a few organized baseball games are played on the park's diamond.
A HISTORIC REMNANT of those 1909 days has since been destroyed. On Aug. 11, 2014, an arsonist set fire to the park’s pavilion, which was ruined. The pavilion consisted of the roofed-over remaining pillars that had elevated the original pavilion. The park board had the structure rebuilt in a similar style.
We referenced in our opening paragraph that the community needs to take action to ensure the park continues to be a community asset. That opinion is based on the fact that the park has a people problem.
According to numbers from the Elkhart County 911 Center, police were called to the park 140 times from Aug. 1, 2018, to Aug. 1, 2019. The statistics don’t reveal what the calls were for, but frequently The Goshen News staff heard the police radio traffic indicate calls were about intoxicated people at the park.
The number of police calls to Rogers Park is far too high and there is an immediate need for a concerted effort by the parks staff, police and elected officials to address this problem and ensure the park remains a great spot for families to gather.
