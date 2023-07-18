GOSHEN — An economic development agreement with Cherry Creek LLC for the Southeast Housing Tax Increment Financing Development was approved at the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Monday.
The housing development is about 170 acres just south of Prairie View Elementary School, west of Dierdorff and north of Waterford Mills Parkway.
Becky Hutsell, the redevelopment director for the city of Goshen, is working with Cherry Creek LLC to establish the agreement and specify the funding arrangement for the project. According to the agreement, they’re using a bond garnered by the TIF money, and only the public infrastructure will be funded with the bond.
The development will be split into two phases, with the first, the developers will be covering these public infrastructure costs. Most recent estimates for Phase 1’s public infrastructure costs is roughly $31 million.
The developer originally included all construction “at grade and below,” but the number exceeded $50 million, nearly doubling the available capacity for the bond. To allow this to be a “tax exempt bond,” Cherry Creek, LLC will only be allowing infrastructure work that is deemed public to be done.
“The developer will be purchasing the bond, they’ll be using the bond to construct the public infrastructure, dedicating all of that back, and then the TIF revenue that is generated from the project from these houses will go back to reimburse the bond payments for the developer,” Hutsell said.
Due to a change in legislation in May, this TIF will now expire in 20 years instead of 25. This created a reduction in the available bond capacity since it will likely be fully built in the last five years, generating the most revenue for repayment.
The developer is looking to cover between $7 million to $13 million of the public infrastructure costs alone, so they’re requesting a 100% TIF reimbursement, and if the development ends quicker than planned, that the bond can be paid off early. A 100% reimbursement has a project capacity of $24,230,000 for a total repayment of $36,626,360.
For phase 2, the developer’s goal is to purchase more land by 2025 and begin the process once owner of the land. To help cover the gap between the public infrastructure costs and what the bond can fund, the redevelopment commission (RDC) is funding an additional $1.5 million toward infrastructure costs at the residential TIF area. This includes the Cherry Creek trailway construction and the entryways into the subdivision from Waterford Mills Parkway and Regent Street.
RDC has vowed to connect the Cherry Creek trailway to the Winona Interurban Trail, which is adjacent to Bethany Christian Schools. Cherry Creek wants to obtain about 7 acres of land that is currently part of the existing trail. If received, Cherry Creek will be responsible for relocating the existing trailway.
“They’re also committing to do all the snow removal and debris removal from the trailways within this subdivision and the adjacent greenway to assist the parks department into the future,” Hutsell said.
Cherry Creek plans to come to a maintenance and stormwater agreement before the construction is completed.
The agreement was approved unanimously.
Other items approved by the board include:
• Sergeant Jason Miller’s retirement was affirmed and will be effective August 18.
• The resignation of officer Matthew Whelchel was approved. His resignation was effective Wednesday.
• South Main Street from East Jefferson Street to West Lincoln Avenue as well as blocks on Washington Street directly off of Main Street will be closed Sept. 16 from 1-11 p.m. to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
• East Washington Street from Main Street to Fifth Street will be closed Aug. 4 for Goshen’s First Friday event.
• Rob and Rebekah Steury requested to place a dumpster in the 3.5 parking spaces in front of 106 S. Main St. during a 10-day demolition project.
• Lacasa, Inc. requested a partial closure of Eighth Street at 214 S. Eighth St. Thursday for water service installation.
• The water and sewer office was approved to move $2,196.06 in uncollected final accounts from active to collection, sewer liens and write offs.
• The engineering department was approved for an agreement with Abonmarche Consulting for surveying and design services for the installation of a dry well at 1327-1329 E. Reynolds St.
• Change Order No. 1 was approved for the College Avenue Bridge 410 Reconstruction and Utility Relocation in the amount of $16,666.25.
• There will be a change in the traffic pattern during the Elkhart County 4-H Fair between July 21-29. Blackport Drive will become a one-way street going north from 9-11 p.m. to help with traffic congestion.