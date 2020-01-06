Now that New Year’s has come and gone, you’ve probably done the mournful self-inventory and the regretful examination of your daily habits and have resolved to do better. Eat better, exercise, get more sleep, use coupons at the store, etc.
Week two of the new year is probably when most of us realize that the new resolutions are, uh, kind of hard. And, that it’s cold out, and hot chocolate is delicious, and exercise makes us sweaty.
The key to not giving up your plans entirely, is to not be so stringent. Instead of joining a gym, working out twice a day for two weeks, and then never going back, ever, start by taking a walk once a week. You can add more as it becomes easier. And it does become easier. You will start to feel stronger and more energetic, plus exercise releases endorphins, which make you feel amazing, and are totally legal and free!
Don’t throw out all the food in your house and resolve to only eat brown rice and water. That won’t last. On day three of your new brown rice diet, you’ll smell heaven wafting from a Krispy Kreme, and then eat the whole place. Instead, examine what you typically eat, and make small changes that can make a huge impact on your health. Add more water, cut out some sugar, replace some carbs, with, you know, not-carbs. Eat a salad occasionally!
Plan as many meals as is possible ahead of time, and you’ll be less likely to cave and eat all the fast food on the way home from work. And if you take the time to cook ahead of time, like, while you’re cooking dinner on Sunday anyway, you can make enough of a meal to have a healthy lunch packed for work. Try the following recipe for a healthy, but still tasty, lunch at work. And don’t give up!
CHICKEN & HUMMUS WRAPS
Ingredients:
• 4 10-inch flour tortillas
• 1 7-ounce carton desired-flavor hummus or 1 8-ounce tub cream cheese spread with garden vegetables
• 1/3 cup plain low-fat yogurt or dairy sour cream
• 1 6-ounce package refrigerated cooked chicken breast strips
• 3/4 cup coarsely chopped Roma tomatoes (2 large)
• 3/4 cup thinly sliced cucumber
Directions:
Spread hummus or cream cheese evenly over tortillas; spread sour cream or yogurt over hummus. Top with chicken, tomatoes, and cucumber. Roll up tortillas. Wrap in plastic wrap.
