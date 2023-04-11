NAPPANEE — A request for a dumpster in front of a downtown Nappanee restaurant undergoing renovations received Board of Public Works and Safety approval Monday but with stipulations.
According to Street Superintendent Brent Warren, the Don Carlos Restaurant at 108 W. Market St. is remodeling and requested a dumpster to be placed in the front of the building in parking spaces. Warren said it can’t be put in the back of the building because of power lines.
The request is for two-four weeks and was dated March 22. Warren said they need some other permits and once they obtain those, he’ll work with management and the contractor on the placement of the dumpster and the number of spaces.
The request stated they’d need four parking spaces, something that concerned Board Member Wayne Scheumann, who presided over Monday’s meeting.
“There’s only four parking spaces in that half block,” Scheumann said. “I’d hate taking up any more parking spaces than necessary.”
Scheumann also wanted Warren to work with them on minimizing the amount of time the dumpster would be in place and asked Warren to notify neighboring businesses, too.
Warren said he would comply with this request.
“It is an inconvenience but it is an improvement in downtown, too,” he said.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said he didn’t see where the city is named as an additional insured. Warren said the approval would be contingent upon their obtaining a certificate of liability insurance adding the city as an additional insured.
Sinkhole Starting
Warren informed the board that there is a 10’x10’ block of East Lincoln Street where the road is starting to sink. He asked the wastewater department to run a camera on the sewer line and it didn’t show any infiltration.
“So we don’t know what’s causing the sinkhole — there’s lots of speculation,” he said, adding with the old community building and old power station, “there’s lots of stuff under the road.”
Warren said he received two quotes — one from Mason Private Locating in Pittsboro, with a quote of $730 and Northern Lights, Plainfield, with a quote of $825. He asked for and received approval to have Mason Private Locating as the low quote to do the work.
Centennial Sewer Project
The board also dealt with two matters on the Centennial Street sewer rehabilitation project. The board approved pay application #2 to Visu-Sewer in the amount of $29,136.12.
They also approved a change order on the same project. Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber explained that the change order was a final quantity change and they didn’t use as much material as they originally thought so the change order is a net decrease of -$13,511.50.
“We like these decreases, Gale,” Scheumann said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a box alarm acknowledgment agreement with Turkey Creek Fire Territory;
• Approved a ride along request from Plymouth to have their EMT’s ride along on Nappanee ambulance in order to get certified;
• Approved four excavating on public property permits — two from Northern Indiana Public Service Company, one on West Centennial Street and one on C.R. 7 & 52 for the regional sewer district at Tecumseh Acres.